'Yellowstone’ fans ‘about to pass out’ over ‘Dutton Ranch’ trailer as Beth and Rip return

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"Yellowstone" fans are already saddling up for "Dutton Ranch," with the new trailer for the upcoming spinoff series sparking a wave of excitement across social media.

"Dutton Ranch," which will premiere on May 15, follows "Yellowstone's" Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they leave Montana behind after the events of the flagship show's finale.

On Thursday, Paramount+ released the latest trailer for "Dutton Ranch, which teased a new chapter for Beth and Rip as they try to start over in Texas, only to be pulled into a fresh wave of conflict, violence and high-stakes power struggles.

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As the trailer opened, an emotional Beth told Rip, "I miss him," referring to her father, John Dutton III, (Kevin Costner), who was killed in "Yellowstone's" fifth season.

"We brought the best part of your father with us," Rip said as the camera panned to a cowboy hat and a photo of a younger John (Josh Lucas).

The trailer also featured Finn Little, who reprises his role as Beth and Rip's adopted son Carter as well as new additions to the "Yellowstone" universe, Annette Bening and Ed Harris.

"Rio Paloma is a bit more complicated," Bening, who plays Beulah Jackson, the head of a powerful Texas ranch, said in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Harris, who portrays veterinarian Everett McKinney, is seen flashing a smile in one scene and holding a rifle in another.

"No one understands what we done to protect this ranch," Jai Courtney, who played Texas ranch foreman Rob-Will, said.

"I need you ready for the hard parts 'cause they're coming," Beth told Carter while loading a shotgun.

"Sounds like fun," Carter replied.

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The teaser featured sweeping shots of Beth, Rip and Carter's new life in Texas before ramping up into a fast-paced montage showing violent bar fights, flashes of fire and destruction, and what appeared to be a dead body being thrown off a cliff.

"A legacy is a beautiful thing but only if it survives," Beth said as the trailer concluded.

Shortly after the trailer dropped, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

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"I do not have the words to properly express just how excited I am for this series," one Instagam user wrote.

"This is going to be epic," another added.

"Could not be more excited," one fan commented was another chimed in, "I am way too ready for this!"

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"So excited this is going to be the best show I’ve ever watched in my entire life!!!!!" one social media user gushed.

"I am SO pumped for this," another added.

"Did they find a new train station? Let's GO!!!" wrote one fan, referring to the remote Wyoming cliffside from "Yellowstone" where the Dutton family and its allies disposed of enemies and bodies.

Fans also expressed their enthusiasm over seeing the return of Beth and Rip.

"The best couple in history is back again," one Instagram user commented.

"Ohhh i'm abt to pass out, i'm so excited to have them back on my screen !!!!! my parents are back!" another added while another wrote, "Bring it on icons."

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The official synopsis for "Dutton Ranch" reads, "As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Yellowstone - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire."

In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul," it added.

"Dutton Ranch" also stars Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lind.

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While speaking with The Sunday Times in January, Reilly shed some light on what viewers can expect to see from Beth as her story continues.

"This is a different era – I had hit my quota of the younger Beth," she said. "But there is a lot of why the audience fell in love with her. Beth was unrelenting, dangerous and could easily have been written as a man — people were very critical at the start.."

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Reilly shared her view that criticism of Beth was due to how the character defied audience expectations about how women "should" behave on screen.

"She is unapologetic, out there, flawed, damaged and brave," Reilly said. "Women are always asked to play strong role model types, while men can play the gnarliest characters and get away with it."

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"That was very freeing," she noted.

"Dutton Ranch" will premiere globally on Paramount+ on May 15, at 8pm ET/PT, with two episodes, and then weekly throughout the series' nine-episode first season.