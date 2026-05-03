Jodie Sweetin shares shocking 'Full House' residual check amount despite show's mega success

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Despite the mega success behind the beloved 90s sitcom "Full House," Jodie Sweetin's residual checks aren't exactly "reliable."

During an appearance on the "McBride Rewind" podcast, the 44-year-old actress — who earned stardom from her role as Stephanie Tanner during the show's entire eight-season run from 1987 to 1995, then again in the spinoff "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020 — shared the shocking amount she received from her latest residual check.

"I got a one-cent check the other day. No, there's no syndication anymore because it's all in streaming. Who gets paid for that? Nobody gets paid for that," she said.

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"Sure, in my 20s, there would be money, but not reliable," she continued. "You don't know how much it's going to be or how often they're going to run the show. So, sometimes you're like, 'Oh, cool. That was nice.' And then sometimes you're like, 'All right, well, there's a nice dinner out.' "

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"You just kind of don't know. So, it's not something you can rely on," Sweetin added. "I always say, people think I live some extravagant life. I'm like, 'Honey, I drive my 2023 used Hyundai Sonata that I love. I rent my house. I have credit cards that are maxed out.' I live a normal life," she explained. "And yeah, there are moments when you're like, 'This is going well,' and there are times when you're like, 'I need a day job.'"

Once "Full House" wrapped in the mid-90s, Sweetin previously said she went through an identity crisis.

"I was all over the place. I think that's why I found stimulants. I would be more sober than anyone else in the room. I was looking for a way to make my brain work better," she said during an episode of "The Skinny Confidential" podcast in 2025.

As her addiction continued, the mom-of-two said she knew she was headed down a dangerous path.

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"I knew for a very long time that I was heading down a road where it was either going to be jail, institutions or death," she said. "I was getting very close. I did not think I would see my 30th birthday the way I was going in my mid-20s …life changed. I got married again and quickly found out I was pregnant and was like, 'Okay this is what we're doing.'"

"I haven't had a perfect journey, but that was the thing that changed everything," she said of her first pregnancy. "Like party time is done."

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Sweetin found sobriety in 2008 after 15 years of abusing drugs and alcohol.

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These days, the actress and activist said she would gladly reprise her role if the opportunity arose.

"I will never say never to anything. And you know, if I got to come back in another 20 years and work with these people again, who I've known for my entire life, yeah, I would totally do that," she said on the "McBride Rewind" podcast.

"I love what 'Full House' has done. I love what it has created. I love what it means to people. And I think as I've gotten to be an adult and live a little more life, I understand just how important it is to have that thing that connects you to your younger, safer self, and I know that 'Full House' does that. So, I'm thrilled to continue to do that in whatever way I can."