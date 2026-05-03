Brooks Nader flaunts plunging swimsuit during steamy beach date with actor Taron Egerton in Australia

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Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton's budding romance is making waves.

According to photos obtained by Fox News Digital, the pair hit Bondi Beach in Australia last week for a PDA-filled day of fun in the sun.

Nader, who wore a plunging black one-piece, shared a close embrace with the "Apex" actor before they walked up the shore hand-in-hand.

BROOKS NADER SLIPS ON HER BIKINI AS SHE EMBRACES NATURAL LOOK ON CABO GETAWAY AFTER DISSOLVING LIP FILLERS

According to Page Six, the new couple have been seen out and about on romantic rendezvous throughout the past month.

BROOKS NADER ADMITS ‘CHASING PERFECTION’ IN HOLLYWOOD WAS A MISTAKE AFTER DISSOLVING HER FILLERS

FIRST LOOK AT BROOKS NADER AND CAST IN ICONIC 'BAYWATCH' RED SWIMSUITS AS FILMING KICKS OFF FOR REBOOT

Nader, who was recently cast the highly anticipated "Baywatch" reboot , has been linked to a number of celebrities and athletes since her divorce from ex-husband Billy Haire in 2024.

In March, Nader and Kevin Costner, 71, were spotted at the Las Vegas opening of the social club Zero Bond.

BROOKS NADER ADDRESSES KEVIN COSTNER DATING SPECULATION

According to TMZ , the model and actor were both in attendance at Scott Sartiano’s VIP dinner on March 7. The outlet also noted that Nader and Costner's conversation seemed more platonic than romantic.

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"Oh my gosh. I am single. As of right now, I am single," she told Entertainment Tonight before covering her face with her hands. Nader then shifted the conversation to her role in the upcoming "Baywatch" reboot, sharing that she's fully investing her time into preparing for the show.

In October, Nader — who was also romantically linked to "Dancing with the Stars" partner Gleb Savchenko — said she's fully embracing her "single era.

BROOKS NADER GOES BRALESS WHILE ENJOYING HER 'SINGLE ERA' IN HOLLYWOOD

"We learn new things about ourselves, and I’ve been married for most of my life, my adult life," she told Page Six at the time.

"So, now that I’m in my single era, I feel like I’ve come into this new version of myself, and it’s so exciting and fun to discover her. The new Brooks!"

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And it doesn't take glitz and glam to impress the Sports Illustrated model.

"To impress me, it’s all about personality," she told Maxim magazine . "I did the whole pretty boy thing. I just want you to make me laugh. And someone who is a great listener, respectful, caring, chilled out, someone who supports my dreams – and is cool with my chaos!"

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"I feel like I’m always making the plans, so I find it sexy when someone takes control and plans a date – whether you’re picking me up in a car or helicopter."