Princess Charlene of Monaco will reunite with her family for Christmas amid recovery from undisclosed illness

Monaco's Princess Charlene will reunite with her husband, Prince Albert, and their two children for the Christmas holiday.

Currently, Charlene is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

"Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner," the palace's statement to People Magazine confirmed. "Although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery."

According to the outlet, Albert, 63, and the couple's 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, are planning to spend time with Charlene at an undisclosed location where she is being treated.

In November, Prince Albert said revealed in an interview that his wife, 43, was seeking medical care after suffering "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." He also denied speculation that the princess's troubles are a result of alleged marital problems.

"I'm probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It's of a different nature," he said in an interview with People.

She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life," the prince added.

News of Princess Charlene's treatment comes just days after it was confirmed she would be taking a temporary break from duties. She canceled a scheduled appearance at Monaco's National Day. This came after her recent return home to Monaco after spending six months in South Africa away from her family.

"Their Serene Highnesses have both decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health," read a statement from the palace. "Having battled with poor health over the past few months the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue. In order to protect the comfort and privacy essential to her recovery, the Princess’ location will remain strictly confidential."

The mother of twins developed ear, nose and throat complications from a procedure in May that grounded her for the last six months in South Africa as she underwent several corrective surgeries.

On Nov. 8, a spokesperson for the royal couple confirmed to Fox News that Charlene had arrived in France after an overnight flight from South Africa. She was greeted by her husband, 63, as well as their twins and Albert’s younger sister, Princess Stephanie.

Albert said on Friday that his wife's return "went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell."

The couple married on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

