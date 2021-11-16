Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, cancels National Day activities amid poor health

Princess Charlene of Monaco is focusing on her health.

The wife of Prince Albert has canceled her scheduled appearance at Monaco’s National Day this Friday, Fox News has learned. The 43-year-old is recovering after spending six months in South Africa away from her family. She is also taking a temporary break from public duties.

"Their Serene Highnesses have both decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health," read a statement from the palace. "Having battled with poor health over the past few months the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue. In order to protect the comfort and privacy essential to her recovery, the Princess’ location will remain strictly confidential."

"Due to this situation, the Princely Couple regrets to announce that Princess Charlene will be unable to attend this year’s Fête Nationale (National Day) celebrations, alongside her family and the people of Monaco," the statement continued. "As soon as her health permits, the Princess looks forward to once again carrying out her Princely duties and spending time with the Monegasques."

"During this temporary period of rest the Princely Couple kindly requests that their privacy and family environment are well respected," the statement shared. "Information on the Princess’ health will be communicated in due course ahead of the Christmas holidays."

The mother of twins developed ear, nose and throat complications from a procedure in May that grounded her for the last six months in South Africa as she underwent several corrective surgeries.

On Nov. 8, a spokesperson for the royal couple confirmed to Fox News that Charlene had arrived in France after an overnight flight from South Africa. She was greeted by her husband, 63, as well as their twins and Albert’s younger sister, Princess Stephanie.

The palace also shared photos of the homecoming on Facebook.

"A reunion filled with joy and emotion," they wrote.

In late June, Charlene announced she was being forced to miss her 10th anniversary with Albert due to additional surgery required. It didn't take long for the separation to spark rumors of an impending split.

Those rumors intensified when Albert attended the Tokyo Olympics solo. The prince is a member of the International Olympic Committee and Charlene is also a former Olympic swimmer.

Regarding the rumors, Albert told People magazine in September he was "appalled" by the gossip, noting that Charlene was "ready to stow away on a ship to come back to Europe" if necessary.

The celebrated athlete married the prince on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.