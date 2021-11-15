Prince Albert of Monaco's wife, Princess Charlene, is 'extremely happy' to be back home, sister-in-law says

After being thousands of miles away from her children, Princess Charlene of Monaco is grateful to be back home.

"The princess is extremely happy to be back home with her family," the royal’s sister-in-law, Chantell Wittstock, recently told South African outlet News24.

According to the outlet, Wittstock is the director of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation in the princess’s home country of South Africa.

The 43-year-old developed ear, nose and throat complications from a procedure in May that grounded her for the last six months in South Africa as she underwent several corrective surgeries.

Previous reports alleged that Wittstock implied that the mother of two was possibly looking for an apartment outside of the palace. Several tabloids alleged that Charlene’s relationship with her husband, Prince Albert, was on the rocks, prompting the separation. However, Wittstock "absolutely" refuted those claims.

"[She] will be staying with her husband and children," Wittstock told the outlet.

Albert also dismissed those reports in September, stating that Charlene’s extended stay in South Africa "was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated."

"… Of course it affects me," the 63-year-old told People magazine. "Misreading events is always detrimental… We’re an easy target, easily hit, because we’re in the public eye a lot."

The former Olympian took to Instagram and shared a photo of her reunited family.

"Happy day today Thank you all for keeping me strong!!" Charlene captioned the post.

On Nov. 8, a spokesperson for the royal confirmed to Fox News that Charlene had arrived in France after an overnight flight from South Africa. She was greeted by her husband, 63, as well as their twins and Albert’s younger sister, Princess Stephanie.

The palace also shared photos of the homecoming on Facebook.

"A reunion filled with joy and emotion," they wrote.

In late June, Charlene announced she was being forced to miss her 10th anniversary with Albert due to additional surgery required. It didn't take long for the separation to spark rumors of an impending split. Sources alleged to France’s Paris Match that Charlene had "no intention of returning" while Germany’s Bunte claimed Charlene was house-hunting near Johannesburg.

The rumors intensified when Albert attended the Tokyo Olympics solo. The prince is a member of the International Olympic Committee and Charlene is also a former Olympic swimmer.

Regarding the rumors, Albert told People magazine he was "appalled," noting that Charlene was "ready to stow away on a ship to come back to Europe" if necessary.

The celebrated athlete married the prince on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.