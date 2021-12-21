Princess Charlene of Monaco shares holiday-themed illustrated family portrait

Princess Charlene of Monaco is giving fans a sneak peek at her family's holiday celebrations.

The 43-year-old royal is continuing to recover from several months' worth of medical issues and surgeries that kept her grounded in her native South Africa to receive treatment rather than at home in Monaco with her husband and children.

However, as she heals, she shared her family's annual holiday image via Instagram, though this year, it's illustrated rather than a still-life portrait — possibly stylized in such a manner because of the family's lengthy separation this year.

In the pic, the family of four poses next to a beautifully decorated Christmas tree with gifts ready to open resting beneath it. Charlene is depicted wearing a yellow gown with various adornments, while her husband, Prince Albert, wore a simple blue suit and tie.

Also featured in their illustration are the pair's 7-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

"Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season all my love," Charlene wrote in the picture's caption. She also added a small heart emoji.

The royal has been relatively quiet as she recovered from her medical issues and surgeries, which included several procedures on her ear, nose and throat.

Her silence and distance from her family sparked rumors of an impending divorce between her and Albert, 63, but she seemed to shut down such rumors in previous Instagram posts.

In early November, the royal shared a photo of herself with Albert and their children, captioning it: "Happy day today Thank you all for keeping me strong !!"

Days later, she shared another post on Instagram, telling followers not to "look at the news, newspapers etc."

Earlier this month, she celebrated Jacques and Gabriella's birthday with a sweet photo of the twins preparing to chow down on some sweets.

"Happy birthday my babies Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children," read the caption. "I’m truly blessed Love mom."