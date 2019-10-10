Meghan Markle, Prince Harry considering moving to Canada: source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly considering moving to Canada with baby Archie.

The royal couple, who have been dogged by the constant tabloid press, may leave the conventional royal life and relocate, according to a source that spoke with Us Weekly.

“Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth,” says the source.

The insider noted that moving to North America is an option for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex saying that, “Meghan and Harry are considering it for the future.”

PRINCE HARRY RECEIVES AN APOLOGY FROM BBC FOR PUBLISHING ‘RACE TRAITOR’ IMAGE THAT DEPICTED HIS ASSASSINATION

Canada would be familiar ground for Markle, who the outlet notes previously lived in Toronto for several years while filming her role as Rachel Zane in the USA Network series “Suits.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has been rumored to exit their home of Frogmore Cottage.

Prior to their son Archie’s birth in May, the Sunday Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were drawing up plans for an international job that would have them relocate, most likely to Africa. The report indicated the new gig would combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth, as well as charity work and a role promoting Britain.