Meghan Markle, Prince Harry removed from Royal Foundation website: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been removed from The Royal Foundation website's list of "principals," leaving just Kate Middleton and Prince William, People reported.

Markle and Harry's personal charity projects have also been removed from the projects listed on the site. Their previous works remain in the site's "news" section, however.

The split in charity work was announced in May when the couples said they were choosing a "divergent path" in their works. At the time, sources told People that the split was a "natural progression" and was not a breakup.

Now called The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge -- headed by only Middleton and Prince William -- it will focus on five initiatives: mental health, conservation, service, young people and early years, and Middleton's child development initiative.

William and Harry created the charity in 2009, Middleton came onboard after marrying William in 2011, and Markle joined last year after her wedding to Harry.

Following the announcement of the split, the palace released a statement saying: "Both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together."