Prince William, Kate Middleton are ‘stepping up more than ever before’ as senior royals, expert says

According to one royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “stepping up more than ever before” to show “the future of The Firm” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William, 37, and his wife Kate Middleton, 38, have been keeping busy in isolation with their three children making numerous virtual appearances supporting their charities, as well as essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis in the U.K.

“We’re seeing them letting their guard down and that is a result of what we are going through,” royal author and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl recently told Entertainment Tonight.

Nicholl shared the Cambridges had “really stepped up to the plate” and had been providing a “dose of entertainment” by sharing personal photos and videos featuring Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

“It’s uplifting for Britain, particularly for royalists, to see what the future of the royal family is going to look like,” she explained. “The royal family has gone to great lengths not to be seen to be aloof or distant or unrelatable.”

“We are a nation in the middle of a crisis and it’s times like this when we turn to the royal family for support, comfort and hope,” she shared. “And, I think the Cambridges have really stepped up to the plate providing a nice dose of entertainment for us, and of course, [it’s] a real treat for royal fans seeing so much of the Cambridge children.”

Back in April, reports claimed that William reportedly wanted to suit up and return to his previous job as an air ambulance pilot to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

While the British royal family has been socially isolating in their various estates in the U.K., a source recently told The Sun that the Duke of Cambridge has privately said he’s “seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot.”

“Prince William is indeed keen to reenlist to the air ambulance service,” U.K.-based media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News.

“But it’s also a tricky time,” he continued. “He really has to focus on the royal duty now that the queen is in isolation.”

A source close to the palace told Sean that the idea hasn’t left the British royal's mind.

“He is in talks about a short part-time role in emergency and so forth,” Sean explained. “But right now it’s unthinkable that he could revert back to that full-time. It’s interesting that William is now rating higher than ever before with this leadership style as king-in-waiting and wanting to help so many subjects in these trying times. ... William will do this work totally under secrecy and no PR will be involved at his and the palace’s request.”

The palace insider also told The Sun that after William’s father, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with COVID-19, he became even more determined to serve his country.

“William is very keen to do anything he can to help,” the source said. “He’s in the right place now if he wants to do it.”

The royal completed his helicopter pilot training in 2010 before going on to become an RAF search-and-rescue pilot, U.K.’s Express reported. William transitioned out of that role in 2013 to work full-time as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.