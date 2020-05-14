Prince William writes letter to charity honoring Princess Diana on behalf of Prince Harry and himself

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince William is giving thanks.

The Duke of Cambridge recently wrote a short-and-sweet letter to The Diana Award, a charity dedicated to maintaining Princess Diana's legacy by encouraging U.K. youth to better their communities, including through anti-bullying work and mentoring.

The organization shared the letter -- in which William, 37, offered his support to their work on behalf of himself and his brother Prince Harry -- on Instagram on Thursday.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award," the note reads. "My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty."

William said the coronavirus spread and subsequent shutdowns have even affected the charity, but they've found ways to continue their work.

"Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever," William said.

The letter concluded: "This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks."

The letter was shared along with several photos of William and Harry, 35, engaging with young children presumably affiliated with the charity.

"We’ve received a lovely message from HRH the Duke of Cambridge. Thank you to the Duke and the Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time," the post's caption reads. "We’re incredibly grateful for all of our supporters (including you reading this right now) for making it possible for us to help young people change the world. We hope this brightens your day - it certainly did ours!"

According to their website, The Diana Award was founded by the British government in 1999 in an effort to "continue Princess Diana’s legacy by establishing a formal way to recognize young people who were going above and beyond the expected in their local communities."