Royal family releases video to thank nurses on International Nurses Day

Senior members of the British royal family released a video on Wednesday to pay tribute to nurses across the globe in honor of International Nurses Day.

Shared to the royal family's official Instagram account, Queen Elizabeth II is heard in a phone call recording praising nurses and highlighting their recent sacrifices during the current coronavirus pandemic.

"This is rather an important day," the 94-year-old reigning monarch is heard saying. "They've [nurses] obviously had a very important part to play recently."

The Queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, who has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in March, appears in the video from his home office.

"On this International Nurses Day my family and I want to join in the chorus of thank you to nursing and midwifery staff all over the country and, indeed, the world," the Prince of Wales says with a smile.

His wife, Camilla Bowles Parker, Duchess of Cornwall, added in her own filmed segment from inside of her office, saying, "Extraordinary times call for extraordinary people. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Clips of Prince William and Kate Middleton are scattered throughout the four-minute-long video showing their Zoom conference calls with nurses across the world, including Australia, Tanzania, the Bahamas, India, Malawi, Sierra Leone and the United Kingdom.

"Thank you for everything you're doing," William tells a group of nurses in the United Kingdom.

"We'd love to hear what it's like on the ground," Kate tells a group of female nurses in Australia, who confirm they "feel the love."

"It's amazing that you're able to continue to provide the support and care that you would normally provide even under these really difficult circumstances," Kate tells the group.

"From the bottom of my heart thank you for everything you're doing," the Duke of Cambridge continues. "You and your colleagues are doing a terrific job and I hope you know how appreciative everyone is of what you're doing."

Later in the video, Kate acknowledges how the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted nurses' regular duties and hours and commended them for continuing to provide "expert care to those in need despite these difficult circumstances."

The video wraps with another delightful message from Charles, who once again thanked nurses around the globe for exhibiting "diligence and courage."

As of Tuesday morning, more than 4.1 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, more than 1.33 million of which are in the U.S., the most impacted country on the planet.

This isn't the first time the royal family has acknowledged the sacrifices of nurses. William and Kate and their three children have shared clips of the family participating in daily 7 p.m. rounds of applause for health care workers on their social media accounts. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth made history last month in a rare televised address to her nation to spread hope amid the global health crisis.