Prince William allows air ambulances to land at Kensington Palace amid the coronavirus pandemic

Kensington Palace, the London home of Prince William and his family, has a special purpose during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old has approved the use of a private lawn at the royal residence for refueling air ambulances, People magazine reported on Tuesday. According to the outlet, this move will save valuable time for paramedics, who previously had to fly helicopters to the nearest fueling base, which is located about 20 miles away in Watford.

Perks Field, where the air ambulances will land and take off, is normally used as a landing site for the royal family’s helicopters.

The Duke of Cambridge is a former search-and-rescue helicopter pilot who served with the Royal Air Force. The father of three also became the patron of London’s Air Ambulance Charity in March.

The outlet shared that while William calls Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace home, alongside his wife Kate Middleton and their children, they are currently isolating at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, which is about 110 miles north.

Britain on Tuesday became the first country in Europe to confirm more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths, and infections rose sharply again in Russia, even as other nations made great strides in containing the scourge.

Back in April, reports claimed that William reportedly wanted to suit up and return to his previous job as an air ambulance pilot to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

While the British royal family has been socially isolating in their various estates in the U.K., a source recently told The Sun that the Duke of Cambridge has privately said he’s “seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot.”

“Prince William is indeed keen to re-enlist to the air ambulance service,” U.K.-based media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News.

“But it’s also a tricky time,” he continued. “He really has to focus on the royal duty now that the queen is in isolation.”

A source close to the palace told Sean that the idea hasn’t left the British royal's mind.

“He is in talks about a short part-time role in emergency and so forth,” Sean explained. “But right now it’s unthinkable that he could revert back to that full-time. It’s interesting that William is now rating higher than ever before with this leadership style as king-in-waiting and wanting to help so many subjects in these trying times. ... William will do this work totally under secrecy and no PR will be involved at his and the palace’s request.”

The palace insider also told The Sun that after William’s father, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with COVID-19, he became even more determined to serve his country.

“William is very keen to do anything he can to help,” the source said. “He’s in the right place now if he wants to do it.”

The royal completed his helicopter pilot training in 2010 before going on to become an RAF search-and-rescue pilot, U.K.’s Express reported. William transitioned out of that role in 2013 to work full-time as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

