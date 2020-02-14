Prince William, Kate Middleton to take royal break to spend time with kids

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton following in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's footsteps?

A new report claims the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plan to take a brief break from their royal duties this month -- but palace aides can breathe a sigh of relief because it doesn't appear to be a repeat of Megxit.

William, 37, and Kate, 38, have been steadily hosting events and making royal appearances since Harry and Meghan decided to "step back" from their senior status as members of the royal family. According to Us Weekly, the royal couple plan to slow down in order to spend more time with their three kids.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WILL SKIP PRINCE ANDREW’S BIRTHDAY, ROYAL SOURCE CLAIMS: 'IT'S AN OPEN SECRET'

The magazine reports Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, have a short school break from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21 so the parents will be dedicated to spending time with them and 22-month-old Prince Louis, according to the report.

William and Kate have been busy making appearances all over the U.K. in recent weeks amid Harry and Meghan's relocation to Vancouver, Canada.

Last week, the royal couple was caught off guard at the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) when Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt and Rebel Wilson poked fun at “Megxit” and Prince Andrew.

KATE MIDDLETON IS UNDER 'PRESSURE' TO MODERNIZE THE MONARCHY FOLLOWING 'MEGXIT,' ROYAL EXPERT CLAIMS

In late January, the royal couple organized a reception at Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II in order to kick off the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit 2020, being held in London.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan reportedly let go of all 15 staff members who served in their office at Buckingham Palace.