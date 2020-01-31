Expand / Collapse search
'The Crown' is coming to an end after 5 seasons amid real-life 'Megxit' drama

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 31Video

Netflix's "The Crown" about the British royal family is coming to an end earlier than expected amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Megxit drama that has been playing out in real-life.

Show creator and showrunner Peter Morgan had said he expected to create six seasons, but now thinks five is the “perfect time and place to stop.”

NETFLIX'S 'THE CROWN' SLAMMED AFTER HELENA BONHAM CARTER'S CHARACTER MAKES 'OFFENSIVE SLUR'

Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter attend the World Premiere of Netflix Original Series "The Crown" Season 3 at The Curzon Mayfair on November 13, 2019 in London, England. 

Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter attend the World Premiere of Netflix Original Series "The Crown" Season 3 at The Curzon Mayfair on November 13, 2019 in London, England.  (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Imelda Staunton has been tapped to be the last actress to play Queen Elizabeth II. She will take the crown in the fifth season from Olivia Colman, who, in turn, succeeded Claire Foy. “Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor,” Morgan said in a statement Friday.

Staunton is an Olivier Award-winner whose films include “Vera Drake,” “Nanny McPhee” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” She played Lady Maud Bagshaw in the “Downton Abbey” movie.

‘THE CROWN’ STAR OLIVIA COLMAN SLAMS ‘EVIL’ MEDIA SCRUTINY OF MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY

Erin Doherty, Marion Bailey, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Watkins, Josh O'Connor, guest and Peter Morgan attend the World Premiere of Netflix Original Series "The Crown" Season 3 at The Curzon Mayfair on November 13, 2019 in London, England. 

Erin Doherty, Marion Bailey, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Watkins, Josh O'Connor, guest and Peter Morgan attend the World Premiere of Netflix Original Series "The Crown" Season 3 at The Curzon Mayfair on November 13, 2019 in London, England.  (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

“The Crown” has won a Golden Globe for best TV drama and both Foy and Colman have won best actress Globes in the royal role. Season three arrived on Netflix in December.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family earlier this month. 

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family earlier this month.  (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Earlier this month the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement announcing their plan to "step back" as senior members of the royal family starting in the spring of 2020. The couple's announcement was supported by the queen and Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Markle plan to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom while earning their own income.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.