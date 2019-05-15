Prince William and Kate Middleton visit baby Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton met their new nephew for the first time on Tuesday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at their Frogmore Cottage home to introduce them to baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Duchess Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, introduced baby Archie to the world last Wednesday.

The new royal met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and great-grandfather, Prince Philip, also on Wednesday.

Sources told People that Harry and William, 37, will likely become closer now that they're both parents.

“William and Harry will want their children to know their cousins and do things together, so they will work harder at their relationship,” a source close to the royal family said. “The brothers will have a different kind of relationship and move on.”

William and Harry were rumored to be feuding ever since William allegedly warned Harry that he and Meghan may have been moving too quickly in their relationship.

However, the Cambridges and Sussexes recently announced they'd teamed up for a new mental health initiative together, so it appears that whatever feuding occurred may be behind them.

Duchess Meghan's estranged half-brother told press that he hoped Archie's birth would help mend their own family rift.

“Hopefully this baby will help mend the family rift — we’d all love to meet the baby and become a part of his life — especially my dad,” Thomas Markle, Jr. said. “I’m hoping that becoming a mother will open her eyes and shed light on what family means. Maybe she will see the importance of family now — and open up to my dad and let him be a part of the baby’s life.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.