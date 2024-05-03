Expand / Collapse search
Prince William gives Kate Middleton update, Jelly Roll's wife addresses critics after naming 'hall pass'

Marilyn Monroe’s affair with JFK confirmed on wiretap by private investigator, book claims; Barbra Streisand asks Melissa McCarthy if she's on Ozempic in awkward social media post

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Prince William gives rare update on Kate Middleton's health, Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO fires back at haters. (Getty Images)

RARE ROYAL UPDATE - Prince William gives rare Kate Middleton health update as princess battles cancer. Continue reading here…

'OFFENDED & UPSET' - Jelly Roll's wife hits back at critics after meeting her ‘hall pass.’ Continue reading here…

DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Marilyn Monroe’s affair with JFK confirmed on wiretap by private investigator, book claims. Continue reading here…

BAD NEWS BABS - Barbra Streisand asks Melissa McCarthy if she's on Ozempic in awkward social media post. Continue reading here…

Barbra Streisand in a sparkly black outfit and matching beret looks animated split Melilssa McCarthy in a red dress with pink shoulders looks pretty on the carpet

Barbra Streisand commented on Melissa McCarthy's Instagram asking if she'd taken the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic. (Getty Images)

'FUN IN THE SUN' - Demi Moore stuns fans with ‘ageless’ video while on beach vacation with daughters. Continue reading here…

TAKING AIM - Jerry Seinfeld slams ‘Friends,’ brings back ‘Seinfeld’ characters in new movie promo. Continue reading here…

MEDICAL MARVEL - Chris Hemsworth shuts down claims Alzheimer's fears forced him to quit Hollywood: ‘Really... p---ed me off.’ Continue reading here…

Chris Hemsworth soft smiles on the carpet in a black jacket

Chris Hemsworth learned he is 8 to 10 times more likely than the average person to develop Alzheimer's. (RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)

'WRECKING BALL' - Miley Cyrus' sister Noah breaks silence on rumored love triangle with mom Tish. Continue reading here…

DEAL-BREAKER - Sofia Vergara reveals the one 'deal-breaker' when it comes to her romantic relationships. Continue reading here…

Sofia Vergara in a strapless black outfit in New York City with one hand on her hip in front of a gold wall

Sofia Vergara reveals one thing she refuses to negotiate in romantic relationships. (Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

KISS AND TELL - Drew Barrymore mistakenly left 'sex list' at Danny DeVito's home. Continue reading here…

