Chris Hemsworth shuts down claims Alzheimer's fears forced him to quit Hollywood: 'Really... p---ed me off'

Chris Hemsworth is fighting back against rumors about his health.

The Marvel star learned in 2022 that he has a high genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's, and shortly after the news was made public, he took a break from acting. Together, the two bits of news led to rumors that he was retiring, or that he'd already developed the disease, which he now says was very upsetting to hear.

"It really kind of p---ed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this," he admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"No matter how much I said, ‘This is not a death sentence,’ the story became that I have dementia and I’m reconsidering life and retiring and so on."

He then joked, "I did read a really funny comment at the bottom of one article: ‘I hope Chris forgets he’s retiring and comes back.’"

Hemsworth originally discovered the higher likelihood of him developing Alzheimer's on his Disney+ series, "Limitless," a show about health and longevity. In one episode, he underwent a number of blood tests by Dr. Peter Attia.

"We've got every blood test one can get," Attia told Hemsworth. "And you've got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mom and a set from your dad."

APOE4 is the gene that has the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer's disease , however, not much is known about it. Having two copies of the gene, according to Attia, means Hemsworth is 8 to 10 times more likely to develop the disease than the average individual.

"The idea that I won't be able to remember the life I experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear," the "Thor" star candidly shared in the episode.

The actor also revealed that his grandfather suffered from the disease. "He either doesn't remember who we are, you know, his grandkids, but also even his own children, for years. It's heartbreaking."

After the episode was filmed, his grandfather died from Alzheimer's, and as he explained to Vanity Fair, his father is currently experiencing early signs.

"I know my dad is going through a transition of acceptance around ‘I’m not this big, strong man with all the answers who everybody looks to for guidance now,’" he said.

"He’s much more the observer now, rather than leading the pack. It’s a reminder to me because those are exactly the qualities I need: stillness, observation, absorption, a respect for the present moment."

He also spoke about stillness in an October 2023 interview with Men's Health, explaining that he'd placed an importance on it after learning that he's more likely to develop Alzheimer's.

"I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness," he said.

"I do a lot of meditation and breath work, mostly during sauna and ice bath routines. For me, my favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical activities that allow me to be fully present and force me out of my head and into my body, in particular surfing."

Hemsworth lives in Australia with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, daughter India and twin sons Sasha and Tristan – and he told Vanity Fair that Tristan is named after Brad Pitt's character in "Legends of the Fall."

The family lived in Los Angeles until making the move back to his home country in 2015. The "Thor" star explained that while living in Hollywood, his thoughts consisted of things like, "I’m sick of my face. Why isn’t it on a billboard? I’m too famous. Why are there paparazzi here? Wait, why aren’t there any paparazzi here? Well, which do you want, Chris?"

Now, he lives next to his parents.

While he isn't living in Hollywood anymore, he's still dedicated to making films – but he isn't sure how much longer he'll do it.

"I think for the first time in my career I’ve started thinking, ‘S---, how many years do I have left that I can do this?’" he said. "I went through a sort of list of films with my production partner yesterday, a bit of a wish list, and then I was like, ‘Well, that’s six films. That could be the next decade. That could be it.' Who knows where I am at that point?"

In a December 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth admitted that he didn't think his kids "could have grasped the concept" of being genetically predisposed to an illness, so he hadn't told them about the likelihood that he'll eventually be diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

"It's not like I've been handed my resignation and this is what it is – and it's up in a few months," he explained. "It's not quite that situation, thankfully. One day I'm sure I'll bring it up. They probably want to test themselves and [find out,] 'Are you in the category that's going to be sensitive to this or not?'"

He was asked about the reaction of his parents and brothers, fellow actor Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke. He answered, "It was confronting initially, but very quickly it became a self-deprecating sort of joke, if you will. It's just the way I am, my family, there's a sense of humor. And such is life, so…"

In his latest conversation with the publication, Hemsworth said, "We don’t want anyone we love to suffer, but what we can focus on is our attitude and perspective."

He continued, "I have a great sense of nostalgia for how life is changing. But I don’t look at any of this like, ‘Oh no, time is running out, what a tragedy.’ I feel like, 'Well, then, get going! Be involved and stay present and don’t get caught up in all the rubbish' that I may have spent a large chunk of my adult life doing. What a gift it is to be able to love so deeply and be loved. What else is there really that we’re here for?"

