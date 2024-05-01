Demi Moore stuns fans with ‘ageless’ video while on beach vacation with daughters

Demi Moore and her three daughters, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer, are enjoying a family beach vacation.

On Tuesday, Moore decided to participate in the latest TikTok vacation trend and uploaded a video of herself, her daughters, some family friends and her dog hopping from her home to a sandy beach with Elvis Presley's "Burning Love" playing over the video.

"Family fun in the sun," Moore captioned the video and credited family friend Patrick Hilgårt, who was also on the trip, for editing the video. Family friend Eric Buterbaugh and Demi’s dog, Pilaf, were seen in the video as well.

In the video, Rumer's one-year-old daughter, Louetta, is seen crawling around before her mother scoops her up and "jumps" to the sandy beach.

Due to Patrick's editing skills, each member on the trip started off at home before jumping over the cellphone recording — and onto the beach. They all began in clothes before landing on the beach in their swimsuits.

Moore, 61, started off the video in white linen pants and a white tank-top before appearing on the beach in a small, leopard print bikini.

Fans flocked to Demi's comment section to weigh in on the video.

"Can we talk real quick about how that bada-- mama has a stronger physique at 61 than most 20 year olds?" one user wrote.

Another added, "I wanna look like Demi when I get older wow!" "You look amazing! Ageless," commented another social media user.

In Moore's comment section, there were several fans asking where Bruce Willis was, as he was not in the video on the family vacation.

One Instagram user pointed out, "Where's Bruce? With his wife and their little girls.. Demi and the older girls aren't with him 24/7. He has other people in his life too."

It wouldn't be out of the ordinary for Bruce to be on the trip since he and Demi have remained close after their divorce.

Willis and Moore wed in 1987, and welcomed their three daughters. Willis and Moore finalized their divorce in 2000.

After their divorce, they both moved on with other partners. Willis married Emma Heming Willis in 2009 and welcomed two more children, Mabel and Evelyn. Moore married Ashton Kutcher in 2005, but the two divorced in 2013.