Drew Barrymore mistakenly left 'sex list' at Danny DeVito's home

Drew Barrymore considers herself a "disorganized person" after leaving her "sex list" at Danny DeVito's house years ago.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the host was joined by Tony Dokoupil, Ross Matthews, Nate Burleson and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the day's major news stories.

A strong story that stuck out to Barrymore and her guests came from the Independent reporting in March that young women are keeping a list of people they've had sexual encounters with. While Drew's panel couldn't relate to the millennial trend, the actress admitted that was something she did in her past.

"I made a list," Barrymore said. "It was back in the day. I did it with paper and pen. I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything… I left it at someone’s house."

The audience and Barrymore's guest appeared shocked before she could tell the rest of the story. "I was producing a film that Danny DeVito was directing. I wrote the list on the back of a set of notes for the film… So I left it at Danny DeVito’s house," she explained.

She admitted that the list consisted of "full names" with nothing additional on the page. "I did admit it to him. He came on the show, and I was like, ‘I left my sex list at your house,’" she said of DeVito.

In September 2022, DeVito was a guest on Barrymore's show and the two talked about her "sex list." At the time, the actor told her and the audience that he had never found the list.

That didn't stop the "Taxi" star from making jokes first.

"As a matter of fact, I’ve been meaning to talk to you about this. Some of the names on that…" DeVito jokingly said at the time, while Barrymore appeared to be embarrassed.

He added, "I made a copy of it and it’s gonna be in my autobiography." He then assured her that he "never saw it."

"Your secret’s safe with me," he added.

Barrymore was married to Will Kopelman from 2012 until 2016, when they announced their split. The pair share two children, Olive and Frankie. She has been single for seven years and previously admitted that she chose to abstain from sex following her split from Kopelman.

She admitted on her show in October that she received inspiration from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to begin dating again.