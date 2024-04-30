Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Barbra Streisand asks Melissa McCarthy if she's on Ozempic in awkward social media post

McCarthy appears to have lost weight in recent photographs

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Barbra Streisand wouldn’t appear on Jimmy Kimmel’s show after he refused to film her good side Video

Barbra Streisand wouldn’t appear on Jimmy Kimmel’s show after he refused to film her good side

Jimmy Kimmel wouldn’t switch around his set to film Barbra Streisand’s good side

If you've ever regretted a social media post, you're not alone. Barbra Streisand is in the same boat.

The star made an awkward flub on Instagram, asking actress Melissa McCarthy a rather personal question in a very public forum. 

McCarthy posted photos with director Adam Shankman from an event she attended in celebration of choreographer and director Matthew Bourne. She looked stunning in a mint green tulle dress. 

Barbra Streisand in a sparkly black outfit and matching beret looks animated split Melilssa McCarthy in a red dress with pink shoulders looks pretty on the carpet

Barbra Streisand, left, commented on Melissa McCarthy's Instagram, asking if she had taken the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic. (Getty Images)

In a since-deleted comment, Streisand, 82, wrote, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" referring to the FDA approved Type 2 diabetes medication that is now frequently used for weight loss.

The bluntness of the question generated immediate conversation online, with many users chalking this up to user error on Streisand's part. Some believed that the "Funny Girl" actress had meant to ask McCarthy about her weight in a private message.

"I feel like this was meant to be a [direct message]," one user suggested. "Does Babs know that we can all see that?" someone asked. "Babs giving major boomer energy here," another claimed.

Melissa McCarthy in a mint green tulle dress with a matching blazer walks with director Adam Shankman in a light pink suit

Melissa McCarthy posted this paparazzi photo of her and Adam Shankman on her Instagram. (Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Some teased Streisand for her mistake, writing, "Take the iPad away from Babs immediately!" and "Barbra! You can’t just ask people if they take ozempic!"

Melissa McCarthy in a black patterned dress has her shoulders hugged by Barbra Streisand in black

Melissa McCarthy, left, and Barbra Streisand pose for a photo together in 2016. (Getty Images)

However, others were furious with Streisand's remarks. "Yikes to everyone saying it should be a private message, this is an inside thought that doesn’t make it to the outside," one person commented. "She's an old lady. Old ladies say mean things," another said. 

"Melissa has lost weight before. This was just a cruel comment. Weird," a user wrote.

Melissa McCarthy looks partially over her shoulder in a black outfit on the carpet with a wide open smile

Melissa McCarthy's weight has fluctuated over the course of her career. The actress has shared several instances where people have said cruel things to her because of her size. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images)

McCarthy has not shied away from speaking about her fluctuating weight before. People within the industry have previously made cruel remarks about McCarthy's size.

"I've been every size in the world. Parts of my 20s, I was in great shape, but I didn't appreciate it. If I was a 6 or an 8, I thought, 'Why aren't I a 2 or a 4?'" she told Us Weekly many years ago. "Now I feel like I have two great kids and the dreamiest husband on the planet, and everything else is just a work in progress."

Representatives for Streisand and McCarthy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

