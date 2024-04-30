Barbra Streisand asks Melissa McCarthy if she's on Ozempic in awkward social media post

If you've ever regretted a social media post, you're not alone. Barbra Streisand is in the same boat.

The star made an awkward flub on Instagram, asking actress Melissa McCarthy a rather personal question in a very public forum.

McCarthy posted photos with director Adam Shankman from an event she attended in celebration of choreographer and director Matthew Bourne. She looked stunning in a mint green tulle dress.

MELISSA MCCARTHY SAYS 'BLOOD DRAINED OUT' OF HER WHEN INTERVIEWER ASKED ABOUT HER 'TREMENDOUS SIZE'

In a since-deleted comment, Streisand, 82, wrote, "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" referring to the FDA approved Type 2 diabetes medication that is now frequently used for weight loss.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

The bluntness of the question generated immediate conversation online, with many users chalking this up to user error on Streisand's part. Some believed that the "Funny Girl" actress had meant to ask McCarthy about her weight in a private message.

"I feel like this was meant to be a [direct message]," one user suggested. "Does Babs know that we can all see that?" someone asked. "Babs giving major boomer energy here," another claimed.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Some teased Streisand for her mistake, writing, "Take the iPad away from Babs immediately!" and "Barbra! You can’t just ask people if they take ozempic!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, others were furious with Streisand's remarks. "Yikes to everyone saying it should be a private message, this is an inside thought that doesn’t make it to the outside," one person commented. "She's an old lady. Old ladies say mean things," another said.

"Melissa has lost weight before. This was just a cruel comment. Weird," a user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy has not shied away from speaking about her fluctuating weight before. People within the industry have previously made cruel remarks about McCarthy's size.

"I've been every size in the world. Parts of my 20s, I was in great shape, but I didn't appreciate it. If I was a 6 or an 8, I thought, 'Why aren't I a 2 or a 4?'" she told Us Weekly many years ago. "Now I feel like I have two great kids and the dreamiest husband on the planet, and everything else is just a work in progress."

Representatives for Streisand and McCarthy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.