Sofia Vergara reveals the one ‘deal-breaker’ when it comes to her romantic relationships

Nearly a year after separating from ex Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara is opening up about her love life - and the one deal-breaker she refuses to negotiate.

In a new interview, the "Modern Family" alum opened up about the most challenging parts of dating in the public eye, as well as what she is looking for in a partner.

"Everything [is challenging]," the 51-year-old told People magazine when it comes to dating in Hollywood. "Because everything gets so exaggerated. Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way. So life is already hard. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard. And then to see it out there and be completely changed, you want to be like, ‘What is going on?’ But you just get used to it. It comes with being famous, so you can’t complain that much."

Last July, Vergara and Manganiello - who were married for seven years - announced their split in a joint statement.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the two wrote to Page Six at the time. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, the "Magic Mike" star filed for divorce from Vergara. The "Griselda" star responded to her estranged husband's divorce filing requesting the court uphold the couple's premarital agreement in documents filed on July 26, 2023 and obtained by Fox News Digital. Per the documents, Vergara and Manganiello's date of separation was listed as July 2.

As for what she wants in a relationship, Vergara says she's not asking for much.

"Health. Money. Fun. With kids. That’s it. That’s all I want," she said.

But the one deal-breaker?

"No more kids," she said.

Earlier this year, Vergara shared that she and Manganiello's split stemmed from their disagreement about wanting children.

"Joe was four years younger than me, and he’d never had kids," Vergara, who is mother to son Manolo, 32, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, told the Daily Mail.

"He decided he wanted kids and I didn’t want them," she continued. "It was like: 'Imagine, when this child would be 10 years old, I’ll be 60-something. That’s a grandma! I know the sacrifices you need to make to be a good mother. You have to be present. And my career is important to me. I cannot disappear. A lot of people rely on me."

Nowadays, Vergara is focusing on the future and looking forward to finding love again.

"Yes, of course [I would date someone in the industry again]," Vergara, who is rumored to be dating orthopedic surgeon, Justin Saliman, told People. "I mean, it’s already hard for a 50-something-year-old woman to find someone. I’m not going to be now picky about, ‘Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.’ No, I mean, I’m not that picky."

