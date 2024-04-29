Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Miley Cyrus' sister Noah breaks silence on rumored love triangle with mom Tish

Miley's younger sister did not attend their mother's wedding to Dominic Purcell

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
While talk of a familial love-triangle between Miley Cyrus' little sister Noah, their mother Tish and her husband, Dominic Purcell, has generated ample headlines for months, the key players have kept quiet. 

Until now. 

Noah Cyrus, 24, broke her silence, responding to a social media user who made light of the situation in Cyrus' Instagram comments.

Dominic Purcell in a white v-neck photo and black hat split Noah Cyrus in a dark brown jacket split Tish Cyrus in a partially iridescent Gucci jacket

Noah Cyrus reportedly had a casual relationship with Dominic Purcell before her mother Tish Cyrus started dating him. (Getty Images)

Cyrus chose to post a collection of photos from her time at the Coachella music festival, which took course over the span of two weekends earlier this month. In her caption, she made reference to headliner Lana Del Rey's famous song, "Young & Beautiful.

"Dear lord, when i get [to] heaven please let me bring my man," she wrote.

Noah Cyrus with her boyfriend at Coachella

Noah Cyrus shared photos on Instagram of her and her fiancé at Coachella. (Noah Cyrus Instagram)

A person commented, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" referencing Purcell. Cyrus fired back saying she hoped the person would "choke" along with additional crass language.

Cyrus is engaged to fashion designer, Pinkus, who was featured in her post.

Noah Cyrus in a dark leather jacket leans her head against fiancé Pinkus sitting courtside at the Lakers game

Noah Cyrus was not present at her mother's wedding in August 2022. She's now engaged to fashion designer, Pinkus. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

In March, Fox News Digital spoke with a source that confirmed Noah and Purcell were seeing each other on and off and later cut ties. 

When Tish began dating the British-Australian actor in 2022, she was privy to her daughter's history with him, although there was no overlap. Engaged in April 2023, Tish, 56, married Purcell in August. When pictures surfaced online of the wedding, fans were perplexed by Noah and her older brother Braison's absence. The celebration was held at Miley's Malibu home.

Tish Cyrus being held by Dominic Purcell in front of. a wall of pink flowers

Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell in August 2022. Her daughter Noah and son Braison were noticeably absent from the celebration. (Tish Cyrus Instagram)

As previously reported, Noah and Braison allegedly spent their mother's wedding day together at Walmart, where Noah donned a Billy Ray Cyrus shirt and posted a cryptic message about loving her father to her Instagram stories. 

The insider told Fox News Digital that during this outing, Braison was consoling his sister due to the gravity of the situation. They added that Braison's tendency to be upfront with his mother is why he was left off the guest list.

Trace, Miley and Brandi Cyrus pose with their mother Tish at the iHeartRadio Music Festival with Tish making a silly face

Trace, Miley and Brandi Cyrus were all at their mother Tish's wedding. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Tish's two other children, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 35, from a previous relationship, attended the wedding and were photographed in family photos with Purcell and two of his four children for Vogue Weddings. 

A source told Fox News Digital that to ensure Noah did not attend the ceremony, Tish hired security. Noah's own home in Malibu is located blocks away from her sister's residence.

Currently, Tish hosts a weekly podcast with Brandi, but continues to be tight-lipped about the rumors.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

