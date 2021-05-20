Prince Harry speaks out following inquiry into Princess Diana's 1995 BBC interview: ‘Nothing has changed’

Prince Harry has come forward after it was revealed that Martin Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure his controversial interview with his late mother, Princess Diana, in 1995.

The 127-page report, released on Thursday, concluded that the journalist "deceived and induced" the late royal’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, into securing the interview for Panorama, The Telegraph reported.

"Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service," said the Duke of Sussex in a statement sent to Fox News. "She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life. To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth."

"Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today," shared the 36-year-old. "Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for."

