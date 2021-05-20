Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince Harry
Published

Prince Harry speaks out following inquiry into Princess Diana's 1995 BBC interview: ‘Nothing has changed’

BBC’s current director-general Tim Davie said the corporation accepts 'in full' the findings of former High Court Judge Lord Dyson’s report

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 20Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Prince Harry has come forward after it was revealed that Martin Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure his controversial interview with his late mother, Princess Diana, in 1995.

The 127-page report, released on Thursday, concluded that the journalist "deceived and induced" the late royal’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, into securing the interview for Panorama, The Telegraph reported.

"Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service," said the Duke of Sussex in a statement sent to Fox News. "She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life. To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth."

"Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today," shared the 36-year-old. "Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

On Our Radar