Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s son says he doesn’t know if she’ll ever be called 'queen'

Tom Parker Bowles, son of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, isn’t sure if his mother will ever be known as "Queen Camilla."

The 73-year-old is married to Prince Charles, 72, who is first in line to the throne.

"I honestly don’t know if mum will be called queen," the 46-year-old told the U.K. Times on Thursday, as quoted by People magazine. "That hasn’t been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I’m sure, but I honestly don’t know if that’s true."

The debate concerning Camilla’s future title started in February 2005 when the palace announced she and Charles were tying the knot in April of that year.

"Mrs. Parker Bowles will use the title HRH The Duchess of Cornwall after marriage," the statement revealed. "It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne."

Reports have long insisted that Charles intends on making his wife queen consort after he’s crowned king. However, Buckingham Palace hasn’t made any official announcements yet.

Parker Bowles also commented on the Netflix series, "The Crown," which hits close to home.

While the historical drama has been much dissected since its 2016 premiere for its dramatic interpretations of the royal family, the current fourth season has sparked the most debates and headlines.

Set in the ‘80s, the series now focuses on the widely publicized marriage of Charles and Princess Diana, as well as the 11-year tenure of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, which transformed and divided Britain.

In addition, the hit Netflix series shows a young Camilla (Oscar winner Emerald Fennell) having a passionate, complicated relationship with Charles (Josh O’Connor), as well as Parker Bowles’ father, Andrew Parker Bowles, having a romantic liaison with Princess Anne, Charles’ sister.

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. Thatcher died in 2013 at age 87.

"'The Crown' is beautifully filmed and beautifully acted but complete bollocks mostly," Parker Bowles told the outlet. "I saw a bit with my dad and thought, ‘God, you’ve got him wrong,’ but I would say that, wouldn’t I?’"

Over the years, Camilla has quietly earned the public’s trust after a rocky beginning caused by her relationship with Charles during his unsuccessful marriage to Diana.

Camilla was initially blamed by some for Diana’s unhappiness as she complained publicly about Camilla’s continuing close relationship with Charles. Those hard feelings seemingly faded with time after Diana's death. When Charles and Camilla got married, they had a low-key ceremony.

Since joining the British royal family, Camilla has been active in many charities and has accompanied her husband on numerous foreign trips.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.