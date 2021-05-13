Prince Harry compares royal life to ‘The Truman Show’ and ‘living in a zoo’

Prince Harry says his entire existence is reminiscent of living in a movie.

The royal son of the late Princess Diana said as much during an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s "Armchair Expert" podcast on Thursday and said that in his view, the life he leads is similar to that of "The Truman Show," a 1998 Jim Carrey film that sees his character Truman Burbank’s life televised through the lenses of hidden cameras while everyone he encounters turns out to be hired actors.

"Yep, it’s a mix between ‘The Truman Show’ and living in a zoo," Harry, 36, told the "Bless This Mess" performer. "It’s the job right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it," he pressed when asked if he often felt encaged while being a royal.

"I was in my early 20s and I was thinking, ‘I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here,'" Harry added before explaining to Shepard that his fear is that his pregnant wife Meghan Markle, 39, and son Archie might one day experience what his own mother Diana did during her life in the spotlight.

"I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum, how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again," he lamented. "I’ve seen behind the curtain, I’ve seen the business model and seen how this whole thing works and I don’t want to be part of this."

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at age 36 while trying to avoid aggressive paparazzi. The British royal noted that he fears something like that will happen again in his family.

However, for years Harry didn’t quite know what to do with these feelings he was having and definitely didn’t see a way out of royal life.

"Because you can’t get out. How are you going to do this differently? How are you going to make your mom proud? How are you going to use this platform to really affect change and be able to give people that confidence to be able to change their own lives?" he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May 2018 and share 2-year-old son Archie. The pair are also expecting a baby girl and Markle was advised by doctors not to accompany Harry during his trip back to the U.K. following the death of Prince Phillip, citing flight cautions.