Prince Harry shops for wife Meghan Markle in Japan on trip with polo pal Nacho Figueras

While Prince Harry is on a solo trip to Asia, he’s thinking about his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, reunited with longtime friend and Argentinian polo champion Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras during his time in Tokyo.

"Shopping for our wives," Figueras shared on his Instagram.

"A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!"

The two pals were spotted crossing their arms, shoulder-to-shoulder in a store with backpacks, shoes and a variety of items behind them. Prince Harry and Figueras sported sunglasses with serious looks on their faces.

Harry is traveling in Asia without Markle, 42, and children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

While Harry has been on his Asian tour, Markle attended a different kind of tour, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The Duchess of Sussex attended Swift's concert Tuesday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to People magazine.

Figueras is married to businesswoman Delfina Blaquier, his wife of more than 15 years. They share four children together.

In 2020, Figueras shared with Fox News Digital the secret to their lasting marriage.

"I think respect and doing a lot of things together, kind of like being able to live a fun life, a roller coaster life full of things."

The Duke of Sussex and the polo champion linked up in Asia for the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Sports Values Summer Edition event. The longtime friends were part of a panel that included ISPS Handa founder Haruhisa Handa, Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka, Royal Australian Navy veteran and Invictus Games gold medalist Steve James and others.

Sentebale is a charitable organization founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho aimed at supporting children and young people affected by poverty and HIV/AIDS in South Africa.

After Harry and Figueras went shopping for their wives, the two were seen traveling together at the airport.

"Thank you Tokyo…Singapore here we come," Figueras shared on his Instagram story with a photo of them carrying their luggage.

Harry and Figueras are heading to Singapore to participate in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup Saturday. The cup will help raise funds for the Sentebale organization.

This isn’t the first time the longtime friends have played in a polo match together.

Last May, the two shared the polo field at a match in Santa Barbara with the Los Padres team.

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament," Figueras captioned the snap. "We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together."

The polo pals have been playing alongside each other in various charity matches throughout the past decade.

Aside from their love of the sport, they’ve formed a special friendship and have bonded over fatherhood. Figueras was one of the first to meet Harry’s firstborn Archie.

Considered the "David Beckham of Polo," Figueras also spoke out about Harry and Markle’s relationship in their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."

The former model shared that Harry told him and his wife after meeting the "Suits" actress she might be "the one."

"You could tell right away that those eyes were those of someone who’d fallen in love," Figueras noted.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left behind their royal duties and moved to Montecito, California, Figueras has continued his long friendship with Harry, from globally traveling on charity trips together to bonding over fatherhood and sharing their love for polo.

