Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as Prince Harry touches down in Tokyo with pal: report

Meghan Markle isn’t having a cruel summer.

The Duchess of Sussex attended a Taylor Swift concert on Tuesday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to People magazine. The performance was part of the singer’s Eras Tour.

A spokesperson for Swift, 33, and the former American actress, 42, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY BUY FILM RIGHTS TO ROMANCE NOVEL IN NEXT HOLLYWOOD MOVE

According to the insider, the royal Swiftie was spotted jumping out of her chair and singing along to "You Belong With Me."

Meanwhile, her husband was enjoying a very different kind of tour. On Wednesday, Prince Harry attended the ISPS Sports Value Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo. He was joined by his close friend, polo player and model Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, who is also participating in the summit.

The Duke of Sussex will be saddling up for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, which is taking place on Saturday in Singapore. According to the outlet, the younger son of King Charles III launched Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help young people impacted by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in Africa. Since 2010, the annual polo match has raised over $14 million.

While Prince William is also traveling to Singapore, the brothers will dodge each other. The heir to the British throne is expected to visit the island republic in Southeast Asia on Nov. 7 for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

The brothers, once close, have been estranged since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their royal exit. In 2020, the couple announced they were stepping back as senior royals, citing what they described as the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

After settling in Montecito, California, the couple sat for a two-hour TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, launched a six-part Netflix docuseries about their life together, and Harry released his best-selling memoir, "Spare."

NACHO FIGUERAS REVEALS THE SECRET BEHIND HIS LASTING MARRIAGE: ‘YOU HAVE TO WATER THE PLANT EVERY DAY’

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince, 38, in 2018. They share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While Harry couldn’t accompany his wife during her night out, the outlet noted he has been to SoFi Stadium before. In 2022, he was at the Super Bowl, which he attended with his cousin Princess Eugenie, who was visiting from the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out nearly a week ago to celebrate Markle’s 42nd birthday. According to the outlet, they kept things local and enjoyed dinner at Lune in Montecito.

Markle is one of the numerous celebrities who have attended Swift’s sold-out concerts. The outlet noted that Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber also attended Tuesday night's show.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Swift kicked off the first concert of the 52-date Eras Tour in March at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Following her concerts in Los Angeles, Swift will head overseas, the outlet reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.