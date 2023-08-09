Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as Prince Harry touches down in Tokyo with pal: report

A source claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was singing along to 'You Belong With Me'

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Taylor Swift laughs out loud during song about allegedly forgiving Kanye West Video

Taylor Swift laughs out loud during song about allegedly forgiving Kanye West

Taylor Swift performed "This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things," reportedly about her Kanye West feud, during the Seattle stop on her Eras Tour, and let out a major laugh during the song’s line about forgiveness.

Meghan Markle isn’t having a cruel summer.

The Duchess of Sussex attended a Taylor Swift concert on Tuesday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to People magazine. The performance was part of the singer’s Eras Tour.

A spokesperson for Swift, 33, and the former American actress, 42, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY BUY FILM RIGHTS TO ROMANCE NOVEL IN NEXT HOLLYWOOD MOVE

Meghan Markle wearing a burgundy sweater with a red flower pin

According to a source, Meghan Markle is a royal Swiftie. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

According to the insider, the royal Swiftie was spotted jumping out of her chair and singing along to "You Belong With Me."

Meanwhile, her husband was enjoying a very different kind of tour. On Wednesday, Prince Harry attended the ISPS Sports Value Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo. He was joined by his close friend, polo player and model Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, who is also participating in the summit.

The Duke of Sussex will be saddling up for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, which is taking place on Saturday in Singapore. According to the outlet, the younger son of King Charles III launched Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help young people impacted by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in Africa. Since 2010, the annual polo match has raised over $14 million.

Prince Harry smiling wearing a navy blazer and a open button shirt

On Wednesday, Prince Harry attended the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo. (Reuters)

While Prince William is also traveling to Singapore, the brothers will dodge each other. The heir to the British throne is expected to visit the island republic in Southeast Asia on Nov. 7 for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

A close-up of Prince William wearing a dark blue blazer with a white shirt and red tie standing next to Kate Middleton in a green plaid dress

Prince Williams, seen here with his wife Kate Middleton, will be heading to Singapore in November. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The brothers, once close, have been estranged since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their royal exit. In 2020, the couple announced they were stepping back as senior royals, citing what they described as the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

After settling in Montecito, California, the couple sat for a two-hour TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, launched a six-part Netflix docuseries about their life together, and Harry released his best-selling memoir, "Spare."

NACHO FIGUERAS REVEALS THE SECRET BEHIND HIS LASTING MARRIAGE: ‘YOU HAVE TO WATER THE PLANT EVERY DAY’

Ignacio Figueras and Prince Harry wearing matching polo uniforms while riding horses

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry play polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Aug. 25, 2022, in Aspen, Colorado. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince, 38, in 2018. They share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While Harry couldn’t accompany his wife during her night out, the outlet noted he has been to SoFi Stadium before. In 2022, he was at the Super Bowl, which he attended with his cousin Princess Eugenie, who was visiting from the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out nearly a week ago to celebrate Markle’s 42nd birthday. According to the outlet, they kept things local and enjoyed dinner at Lune in Montecito.

Prince Harry wearing a navy suit and a white shirt with a light blue tie posing next to Meghan Markle wearing a strapless gold dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards on May 16, 2023, in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

Markle is one of the numerous celebrities who have attended Swift’s sold-out concerts. The outlet noted that Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber also attended Tuesday night's show.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A close-up of Taylor Swift wearing a sparkling costume on stage while she holds a mic

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 7, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Swift kicked off the first concert of the 52-date Eras Tour in March at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Following her concerts in Los Angeles, Swift will head overseas, the outlet reported. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending