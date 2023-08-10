Prince Harry shares place he'd 'happily live,' not in Hollywood

Prince Harry indicated that he would be more than willing to leave Hollywood behind as he expressed his enthusiasm for Japan on Wednesday

While on a solo trip to Tokyo, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex told the crowd at the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Sports Values - Summer Edition event that he would "happily live" in the East Asia country.

"Well, firstly, hello everybody," Harry said as he joined the panel on stage for the discussion on sports, community and philanthropy.

MEGHAN MARKLE ATTENDS TAYLOR SWIFT'S ERAS TOUR AS PRINCE HARRY TOUCHES DOWN IN TOKYO WITH PAL: REPORT

He continued, "I've been involved in many charities for most of my life and I get a huge amount of fulfillment giving back to as many people as possible. My life is charity, always has been, always will be."

"Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special," Harry added.

"I noticed it my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you'd have me."

The royal went on to heap praise on the local cuisine, noting that he had "the most incredible Kobe steak, both for dinner last night and lunch today."

"Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I'm looking forward to my next visit," Harry told attendees.

In addition to Harry's longtime friend and Argentine polo player Nachos Figeuras, fellow panelists included SPS Handa founder Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka, former New Zealand rugby player and SPS Handa ambassador Dan Carter, rector and vice-chancellor of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers, and Royal Australian Navy veteran and Invictus Games gold medalist Steve James.

In 2014, Harry founded the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. While at the summit, he reflected on the healing power of sports and the importance of teamwork.

"I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world," the Duke said. "The lessons we learn on the field are the same principles of philanthropy: that a mission, hard work, dedication and partnership can make even the impossible, possible."

He continued, "Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others. That, to me, is the power of sport."

Harry explained that he has seen sports save people from "rock bottom" of their life. By creating a platform and helping people focus on redefining themselves, he said, "that’s when I see sports really coming to itself."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also stressed that sports has special value for children that can be taught only on a field, not in a classroom. "It brings people together – all sizes, backgrounds, beliefs or religions."

Harry is currently traveling in Asia without his wife Meghan Markle, 42, and children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. His appearance on the panel comes before he visits Singapore this weekend for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2006, Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho founded Sentebale, a charitable organization aimed at supporting children and young people affected by poverty and HIV/AIDS in South Africa.

On Saturday, the Duke will participate in the polo cup, which raises funds for the Sentebale organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.