Prince Harry
Prince Harry saddles up for Singapore charity game with polo pal Nacho Figueras

Prince Harry is currently on his Asia tour as Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Prince Harry is riding in style in Singapore for his beloved charity polo match. 

The Duke of Sussex, 38, saddled up to compete in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. 

Sentebale is a charitable organization founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, aimed at supporting children and young people affected by poverty and HIV/AIDS in South Africa.

PRINCE HARRY SHOPS FOR WIFE MEGHAN MARKLE IN JAPAN ON TRIP WITH POLO PAL NACHO FIGUERAS

prince harry nacho figueras split photo

Prince Harry saddles up for Singapore charity game with polo pal Nacho Figueras. (Getty Images/Nacho Figueras/Instagram)

After his visit to Tokyo, Japan, for the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Sports Values Summer Edition event, Harry linked up with longtime friend and polo pal Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras to compete against each other in the charity match. The polo cup will help raise funds for the Sentebale organization.

Ahead of the charity event, Figueras shared a video of the two buds playing a game of foosball on his Instagram Story. 

"First game to H, despite his squeak performance! Now we ride…." He wrote on social media.

Prince Harry Nacho Figueras play foosball

Nacho Figueras shared a video of him and Prince Harry playing a game of foosball on his Instagram Story.  (Nacho Figueras/Instagram)

Harry and the Argentine polo player were seen with all smiles as they posed for photos before the match began. 

The father-of-two wore a navy-blue button-up shirt with white pants, as Figueras sported all white. 

PRINCE HARRY SHARES PLACE HE'D 'HAPPILY LIVE,' NOT IN HOLLYWOOD

Prince Harry Nacho Figueras polo match

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale and Nacho Figueras, Sentebale Ambassador play polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on August 12, 2023, in Singapore. (Getty Images)

The two friends were seen sharing a few laughs on the field while playing what appeared to be an intense game of the sport. 

Prince Harry Nacho Figueras polo match

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras appeared to be playing an intense game of polo during the charity event in Singapore. (Getty Images)

Before they touched down in Singapore, Harry and Figueras were "shopping for our wives" in Japan. 

The two pals were spotted crossing their arms, shoulder to shoulder, in a store with backpacks, shoes and a variety of items behind them. Harry and Figueras sported sunglasses with serious looks on their faces. 

Harry is traveling in Asia without Markle, 42, and children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. 

MEGHAN MARKLE ATTENDS TAYLOR SWIFT'S ERAS TOUR AS PRINCE HARRY TOUCHES DOWN IN TOKYO WITH PAL: REPORT

While Harry has been on his Asian tour, Markle attended a different kind of tour, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The Duchess of Sussex attended Swift's concert Tuesday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to People magazine.

After Harry and Figueras went shopping for their wives, the two were seen traveling together at the airport. 

prince harry nacho ignacio at airport

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras were seen traveling together at the airport on their way to Singapore. (Getty Images)

The polo pals have been playing alongside each other in various charity matches throughout the past decade.

Last May, the two shared the polo field at a match in Santa Barbara with the Los Padres team.

 "Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament," Figueras captioned the snap. "We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

