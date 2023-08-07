Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry buy film rights to romance novel in next Hollywood move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will work under their Archewell banner for new Netflix movie based on novel 'Meet Me at the Lake'

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set their sights on the silver screen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased the rights to Carley Fortune's best-selling romance novel, "Meet Me at the Lake," and have plans to make the page-turner into a feature film.

Fortune confirmed to Fox News Digital that Harry and Markle are creating the movie with Netflix, and under their Archewell banner.

"I'm so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring ‘Meet Me at the Lake’ to the screen," Fortune said. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchase rights to romance novel "Meet Me at the Lake" for Netflix production. (Chris Jackson)

"Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership."

Fortune's second novel was published in May and has since topped bestseller lists. 

The story follows a 30-something woman who finds love in a hopeless place following the tragic loss of her mother who died in a car crash. 

Fern, the novel's main character, returns to her mom's lakeside resort in Canada to figure out a plan for her life, only to reconnect with a long-lost love with a penchant for expensive suits named Will.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during star-studded wedding in 2018. (Aaron Chown)

Archewell and Netflix did not provide comments to Fox News Digital. 

"Meet Me at the Lake" has a storyline that resembles Prince Harry's life.

Princess Diana died in a car collision in 1997. Harry and Markle met in their 30s while Markle was filming "Suits" in Canada.

In January, Harry released his tell-all memoir, "Spare."

Princess Diana wears yellow blouse while holding Prince Harry as a toddler

Princess Diana (with Prince Harry in 1987) died in 1997 when Harry was 12 years old. (Terry Fincher)

Prince Harry's book cover for Spare

Prince Harry released his memoir "Spare" in January. (Penguin Random House)

Their latest Netflix venture follows the 2022 documentary, "Harry & Meghan," which detailed the couple's fallout from the royal family. 

The couple signed a multiyear production deal with the streaming giant in 2020, with exclusive content focused on documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple told the New York Times. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss in romantic moment

Harry and Markle kiss in their kitchen in a still from their Netflix documentary which follows their life as they leave the royal family. (Courtesy of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex)

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us." 

Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, said in a statement at the time, "We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

