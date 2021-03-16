Prince Harry has spoken to Prince Charles, Prince William, but ‘conversations were not productive': Gayle King

Prince Harry has spoken to his older brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles after his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Tuesday, Winfrey’s pal Gayle King announced on "CBS This Morning" that the royals spoke over the weekend. King, 66, is also friends with Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

"Well, I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," said King, as quoted by People magazine.

"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive," King shared. "But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation. And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still."

"No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time," King continued. "I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.

"And until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family."

On March 7, CBS aired a two-hour interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did with Winfrey, 67. During the televised sit-down, Harry, 36, revealed that his relationships with Charles, 72, and William, 38, have ruptured.

Markle, 39, also described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Harry also told Winfrey the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

Charles was questioned by a reporter about the interview during a recent visit to a vaccine clinic in London but remained silent. When William was approached during a visit to an East London School, he declared, "We’re very much not a racist family."

Omid Scobie, the royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar and "Finding Freedom" co-author, also told OK! Magazine on Tuesday that the queen, 94, will likely be persuading William to continue reaching out to his younger brother.

"Throughout this whole thing, the one relationship that has remained close and constant is the queen and Harry and Meghan," Scobie told the outlet. "The queen will be talking with all relevant members of the royal family and not just as the monarch, but as a mother and grandmother. Peace in the family is so important and she’s at her happiest when everyone is happy with each other. These fractures would be upsetting for her."

"She will no doubt be encouraging William to have conversations with his brother," he shared. "I’m sure she would have been disappointed to hear William hadn’t reached out after Meghan shared her mental health struggles, including suicidal thoughts. She would absolutely be the one encouraging that conversation."

Thirty-six hours after the interview aired in the U.S., Buckingham Palace issued a statement.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said a statement from the palace provided to Fox News. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no comment when reached by Fox News.

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairytale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.