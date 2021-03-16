Kate Middleton was mortified by Meghan Markle’s claim that she made her cry, royal expert claims: She’s 'hurt’

Kate Middleton was allegedly mortified over allegations that she made Meghan Markle cry ahead of the former American actress’s 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

On March 7, CBS aired a two-hour interview that Markle, 39, and her husband, 36, did with Oprah Winfrey. During the televised sit-down, the Duchess of Sussex cleared the air about an ongoing rumor that she allegedly made the Duchess of Cambridge shed tears.

The 39-year-old told the media mogul, 67, that "the reversed happened."

Markle alleged that the narrative that she and the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, had a longstanding feud stemming from Middleton crying at the wedding simply "didn’t happen." Instead, Markle explained that a few days before the wedding, Middleton was upset about the flower girl dress that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, was meant to wear.

KATE MIDDLETON PRIVATELY VISITS MEMORIAL FOR LONDON WOMAN MURDERED

"It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings," Markle explained. "And I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive."

On Monday, royal author and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine that Middleton allegedly didn’t take the televised declaration well.

"This has been a very hard few days for Kate, but she turned up and was committed to her work and duty last week," Nicholl told the outlet. "People did notice that she appeared downcast and subdued. Behind closed doors, she has been saddened, disappointed and hurt."

"From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed," Nicholl continued. "Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that."

MEGHAN MARKLE’S 2014 BLOG POST SEEMINGLY DEBUNKS CLAIM SHE KNEW NOTHING OF ROYAL LIFE

Nicholl has previously written a book about Middleton titled "Kate: The Future Queen," where she took an in-depth look at her initiation into royal life.

"Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard," Nicholl shared. "Kate is so discreet and respects her personal life. You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others.

"Kate and [Prince] William feel they were hugely welcoming to Meghan and Harry. Any accusations against the monarchy are accusations against their family. It’s hurtful and they feel let down. Obviously, they still love Harry and Meghan, but this interview has ruffled feathers."

During the interview, Markle did note that the alleged feud ended almost as quickly as it began thanks to an apology from Middleton.

MEGHAN MARKLE WAS ONCE TOLD ‘NEVER’ TO DRAG KATE MIDDLETON ‘INTO IDLE GOSSIP,’ ROYAL AUTHOR CLAIMS

"It was a really hard week of the wedding," Markle explained. "And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."

Still, Markle was hoping palace aides would set the record straight as tabloids pounced on the story. However, she was allegedly told numerous times that it wouldn't be possible.

"What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me," Markle later told Winfrey. "Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true…. I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her. I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth. … She’s a good person. And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me."

"They really seemed to want a narrative of a hero and a villain," Markle added.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WILL HAVE AN 'AWKWARD' TALK WITH QUEEN ELIZABETH AFTER ANGERING THE PALACE: SOURCE

As for Middleton’s husband, Nicholl alleged William, 38, was furious by the bombshell tell-all, which has been watched by nearly 50 million people worldwide.

"William is beyond livid with his brother," Nicholl alleged. "He, [Prince] Charles and the queen held crisis talks in the days following the interview on how to proceed. It’s well documented that the brothers were making steps to reconcile their once close bond, but sources claimed William felt the Oprah interview was the final straw. But despite the anger, they both want to resolve this feud."

Thirty-six hours after the interview aired in the U.S., Buckingham Palace issued a statement.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said a statement from the palace provided to Fox News. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY: 7 QUESTIONS LEFT UNANSWERED AFTER THEIR OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no comment when reached by Fox News.

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairytale to unravel.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.