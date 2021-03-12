Gayle King believes Meghan Markle has ‘plenty of receipts’ to back up racism allegations

Gayle King claimed Meghan Markle has "plenty of receipts" to back up allegations of racism.

"I think Meghan has plenty of receipts, meaning she’s been keeping track of things," said the "CBS This Morning" co-host, as quoted by U.K.’s The Sun on Thursday.

During Sunday’s televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex, who is biracial, claimed that when she was first pregnant with Archie, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

Her husband Prince Harry, 36, later told Winfrey, 67, that his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, were not the ones who made the shocking statements.

Markle, 39, also revealed she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the British royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. However, when she asked for mental health assistance from the palace’s human resources staff, the duchess was told they couldn’t help because she wasn’t a paid employee.

PRINCE CHARLES DEFENDED BY GOSPEL CHOIR CONDUCTOR AFTER ROYAL RACISM ALLEGATIONS

The interview was seen by almost 50 million people worldwide.

On Thursday, Markle's brother-in-law Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, insisted his family is not racist.

The 38-year-old was the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Markle and his younger brother.

William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

PRINCE WILLIAM'S RESPONSE TO MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S RACISM ALLEGATIONS IS 'UNUSUAL': ROYAL EXPERT

"We’re very much not a racist family," said William as his wife, Kate Middleton, walked by his side.

Thirty-six hours after the comments were first aired over the weekend, the palace issued a written statement in the name of the queen, 94.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the palace said. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It didn’t take long for the fairytale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.