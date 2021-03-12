Prince Harry, Prince William will face challenges in reconciling, source says: 'Too much has happened'

EXCLUSIVE: One royal documentarian is claiming it will take a while before Prince Harry and Prince William reconcile their differences.

On Sunday, CBS aired a two-hour interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did with Oprah Winfrey. During the televised sit-down, Harry, 36, revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles, 72, as well as his older brother, 38, have ruptured.

Meghan Markle, 39, also described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

"I think it’s incredibly hard for the brothers to reconcile their differences right now, especially after the interview," Nick Bullen told Fox News. "Too much has happened. But I think they will find a way of being together for the unveiling of their mother’s statue on July 1st, which would have been her 60th birthday. And both of her sons wanted this statute unveiling to happen.

"They would both want to honor her and both have committed to doing so," Bullen shared. "And the plan is still on. What happens now is anybody’s guess, but I would imagine that they will be together on the first of July."

Bullen is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV. The award-winning documentarian has been making programs about the royal family for nearly 20 years and has worked closely with Charles for eight.

During the tell-all, the couple announced they were expecting a baby girl due this summer. It's not known whether Markle will be attending the unveiling.

But there’s no doubt that the relationship between the princes is strained. On Thursday, William insisted that his family is not racist. He was the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by his younger brother and sister-in-law.

William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

"We’re very much not a racist family," William said as his wife Kate Middleton walked by his side.

William is second in line to the throne after Charles.

"You know, if Diana were alive, she’d probably bang their heads together and say, ‘Sort this out,’" said Bullen. "So I have no doubt they will sort things out somehow in time for the unveiling in honor of their mother."

The interview revealed tensions between the brothers, who had long been seen as close and who supported each other after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

When asked about his relationship with William, Harry responded: "Time heals all things, hopefully."

On Thursday, William said he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry since the interview, "but I will do."

Thirty-six hours after the interview aired, Buckingham Palace issued a 60-word statement on behalf of Elizabeth, 94.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," read a statement sent to Fox News on Tuesday.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no comment when reached by Fox News. A rep for William did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Harry told Winfrey the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

He said his relationship with Charles has been impacted. He even noted that the patriarch stopped taking his phone calls.

"There is a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his father. "I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

Harry disputed rumors that he intentionally blindsided the queen with his decision to split. He suspected the rumors came from the institution.

"I’ve never blindsided my grandmother," Harry said. "I have too much respect for her."

The interview has been viewed by nearly 50 million people worldwide.

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairytale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.