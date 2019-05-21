Meghan Markle asked British TV host to set her up with 'famous' English men before dating Prince Harry: report

Before she met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked a British TV host to set her up with famous English men.

Lizzie Cundy struck up a friendship with Markle, now 37, in 2013 when they attended a charity dinner together, but Cundy says that Duchess Meghan ghosted her once she and the Ginger Prince went public with their relationship in 2016.

“We were having a girly chat and then she said, ‘Do you know any famous guys? I’m single and I really love English men’. So I said, ‘We’ll go out and find you someone,' ” Cundy recalled in her memoir, "Tales From The Red Carpet" (via The Sun).

Cundy, who hung out with the Duchess at the Global Gift Gala in London in November 2013, says she showed Meghan — who had divorced first husband Trevor Engelson months before her trip to London — a photo of soccer star Ashley Cole.

“I was thinking about some of the Chelsea lot and I thought of Ashley Cole as he’d split from Cheryl," Cundy wrote. “I showed her a photo of Ashley and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s cute. Does he have a reputation?’ I was like, ‘Well, yeah, but you’re only here to have a bit of fun.'”

“Meghan’s so relaxed, she liked a drink, great fun," Cundy said of the Duchess of Sussex. “I remember her asking about my boys. She was very interested and asking lots of questions. Usually you find actresses just talk about themselves. She was really fun, really sweet. I liked her.”

Unfortunately for Cundy (and fellow former Meghan pal Piers Morgan), her friendship with Meghan ended in late 2016 after her royal romance was revealed.

“I texted saying, ‘Oh my God, I heard about Harry.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah I know. We’ll try and hook up,'” Cundy wrote. “She was probably told by the Palace to end contact with people she befriended in the media. I was literally ghosted by her.”

Of course, the rest is history: Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this month.