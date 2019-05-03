Sarah Silverman wanted Kate Beckinsale to date Prince Harry before he met Meghan Markle

Sarah Silverman revealed she wanted her pal Kate Beckinsale to date Prince Harry in the days before he met his current wife Meghan Markle.

The American actress, 37, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British royal, 34, in May 2018. The couple is expecting their first born any day now.

“I remember when Prince Harry was single, like, I would live vicariously through [Kate] and be like, ‘Oh, my God, date Prince Harry! … because, like, she could!” Silverman, 48, told Us Weekly Friday.

“Now she couldn’t, but, like you know, she’s so beautiful and beyond that, just a really big brain,” continued the comedienne.

“She’s so quick, it’s bizarre,” Silverman joked. “It’s too much. I think it’s too much!”

Silverman previously dated the British star’s ex Michael Sheen from 2014 to 2018. Silverman told the outlet that while she’s not sure who she would pair up with the 45-year-old up now, Beckinsale won’t have any trouble meeting prince charming.

“She’ll figure it out,” said Silverman. “I mean, what about for me?”

Beckinsale previously faced criticism for briefly dating “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, who is 20 years her junior.

"I've never been in this position before," Beckinsale noted on social media. "Never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief."

Rumors about the pair began after they were spotted leaving a Golden Globes after-party together. The romance was confirmed when they were seen kissing and cuddling at a New York Rangers hockey game in March. However, it is reported Beckinsale and Davidson, 25, have since gone their separate ways. Representatives for the stars did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The magazine revealed Silverman and Sheen, who shares a 20-year-old daughter with Beckinsale, called it quits in February 2018 due to conflicting ambitions.

“After the Brexit vote, and the election where Trump became president, we both felt in different ways we wanted to get more involved,” Sheen, 50, told the Daily Telegraph in November in 2018.

“That led to her doing her show, ‘I Love You, America,’ and it led to me wanting to address the issues that I thought led some people to vote the way they did about Brexit, in the area I come from and others like it,” Sheen continued. “We both have very similar drives, and yet, to act on those drives pulled us in different directions — because she is American and I’m Welsh.”