Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release unseen royal wedding photos for anniversary

Happy anniversary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

A year after the royal wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released unseen photos from the big day on their record-breaking Instagram account.

Set to the tune of "This Little Light of Mine," which the couple used for the recessional, the pair's behind-the-scenes snaps showcase the joy of their historic wedding day.

The photos feature Duchess Meghan, 37, receiving her wedding bouquet, speaking with her mother Doria Ragland, meeting Prince Charles inside the chapel, signing her marriage certificate and sharing a smooch with Prince Harry, 34, outside the church.

In other snapshots, Prince Harry grins on a staircase with big brother Prince William and jokingly pretends to hitchhike to the ceremony.

The couple wrote in a message on Instagram, "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

Just two weeks shy of their anniversary, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world.

The tot made his public debut two days after his birth.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reportedly spent most of their anniversary apart, as Prince Harry attended the wedding of his cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor.

Duchess Meghan reportedly stayed home with their newborn.