Prince Harry will travel to the Netherlands just 3 days after Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child

Just three days after the birth of his first child with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be traveling out of the country for a pre-planned appearance.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to Fox News that Harry will head to The Hague in the Netherlands on Thursday for the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2020. The palace previously announced Harry would be away from May 8 to May 9, but that was before The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Harry planned to cancel the trip had Markle not given birth yet. The Duchess of Sussex will reportedly be in good hands as her mother, Doria Ragland, is expected to be by her and the baby’s side the entire time.

The couple welcomed their first son at 5:26 a.m. Monday. He is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.

A beaming Prince Harry was the first to talk to reporters outside Windsor Castle to inform the public that both mother and son were doing well.

“I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy," the new dad shared. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support."

The couple has yet to announce what they’ve chosen for the child’s name.