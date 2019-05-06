Expand / Collapse search
Babies
Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, overjoyed at birth of duchess' royal baby with Prince Harry

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child - a baby boy - on Monday morning. The couple announced the news via Instagram.

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is overjoyed to be a grandmother.

“The duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

THE WORLD CELEBRATES BIRTH OF PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S BABY BOY

Prince Harry said after the birth, "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support."

QUEEN ELIZABETH VISITS MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY AT FROGMORE COTTAGE AHEAD OF BABY SUSSEX'S ARRIVAL

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is seen with her mother, Doria Ragland, ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry last May. Ragland has said she is "overjoyed" at Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's royal baby news. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)

MEGHAN MARKLE LIKELY TO KEEP AMERICAN TRADITIONS WHEN RAISING BABY SUSSEX, EXPERT SAYS

The Duke of Sussex admitted that they haven't chosen a name yet.

"The baby is a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he said, adding that he, Duchess Meghan and their bundle of joy will make their grand debut "as planned" in a few days' time.

"I'm so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say you know your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is, is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon," he said.