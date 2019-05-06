Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, overjoyed at birth of duchess' royal baby with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is overjoyed to be a grandmother.

“The duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

Prince Harry said after the birth, "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support."

The Duke of Sussex admitted that they haven't chosen a name yet.

"The baby is a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he said, adding that he, Duchess Meghan and their bundle of joy will make their grand debut "as planned" in a few days' time.

"I'm so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say you know your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is, is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon," he said.