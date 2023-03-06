Prince Harry admits psychedelic drugs helped him 'deal with the traumas' of the past

Hallucinogenic drugs, such as ayahuasca, play a part in Prince Harry's recovery efforts from past trauma.

During a candid online chat with trauma expert Gabor Maté, the Duke of Sussex admitted that psychedelic drugs have helped him acknowledge his mother, Princess Diana's death, and how to move forward.

Maté discussed how people may use drugs or alcohol as coping mechanisms, and addressed Harry's previous cocaine and marijuana usage.

"Marijuana is different [to cocaine]. That actually did really help me," Harry said before detailing his experiences with hallucinogens.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE RECEIVE CORONATION INVITE FROM KING CHARLES III

"It was the cleaning of the windscreen, the removal of life’s filters — these layers of filters — it removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, relief, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold back for a period of time."

Prince Harry added, "I started doing it recreationally and then started to realize how good it was for me. I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past. They’re unlocking so much of what we’ve suppressed."

Therapy using psychedelic drugs, including the naturally occurring psilocybin compound found in mushrooms, is growing in popularity.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE ‘OUT OF TOUCH’ IF THEY EXPECT REFUND FOR FROGMORE COTTAGE RENOVATIONS: EXPERT

The hallucinogenic drugs are becoming so accessible that states are working on laws to not only decriminalize, but also legalize regulated psychedelic therapy programs.

Gwyneth Paltrow once said that psychedelics would be the new trend in the wellness industry. Michelle Rodriguez took psychedelics to cope with the death of her "Fast and Furious" co-star Paul Walker, and Paul McCartney claims he saw God during an acid trip.

Country musician Kacey Musgraves admitted that her songs "Slow Burn" and "Mother" were inspired by hallucinogens.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers used psychedelics to treat his overwhelming fear of mortality.

"I definitely had a fear of death," he said last year. "And ayahuasca, and psilocybin actually, really helped me with that and relieved a lot of the stress around the idea of needing to accomplish things before I actually die… and taking away some of that fear.

"I think when you’ve seen the other side, it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending."

Harry also addressed the backlash he received following the release of "Spare" earlier this year, which lifted the veil on many royal encounters, including his relationship with his step-mother, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and estranged brother Prince William.

KING CHARLES DENIED BY HARRY STYLES, ADELE, ELTON JOHN FOR CORONATION CONCERT: EXPERTS REVEAL WHY

"I certainly don’t see myself as a victim," he said. "I’m really grateful to be able to share my story in the hope that it will help, empower, encourage others. … And hopefully, let people understand that again, back to this human experience that we all in some shape or form, [are] all connected, especially through trauma."

He added, "I do not and I have never looked for sympathy in this."

Harry explained that he wrote the book as a way to help "someone or some people out there" who have endured mental health and mental illness struggles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There are people who have shared things of my life, outside my control, be it true or false. But to be able to share the things of my life that I think are important, for other people, it does, it feels good. But to me, it feels like an act of service," he said.

Mending fences may be in the future for Harry and wife Meghan Markle as they were recently invited to King Charles III coronation in May where he will be formally crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, nearly nine months after he ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace and Archewell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

May 6 is a particularly important date for Prince Harry and Meghan as the day coincides with their son Archie's fourth birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed themselves from royal responsibilities in January 2020 and moved to Canada before settling in Southern California .

Reports also claim that Queen Consort Camilla will be recognized simply as "queen" and drop the "queen consort" title.

In interviews to promote the book, the Duke of Sussex accused members of the royal family of getting "into bed with the devil" to gain favorable tabloid coverage, singling out Camilla’s efforts to rehabilitate her image with the British people after her longtime affair with his father.

After Harry released a statement condemning tabloid coverage of his new relationship with Meghan Markle, William grew furious with his brother. When Meghan and Harry were given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title, everything boiled over and William reportedly became physically violent toward Harry.