Kacey Musgraves admits that hallucinogens inspired two songs

Kacey Musgraves is sharing the inspiration behind two of the songs off of her Grammy-winning album "Golden Hour."

While she didn't get into too many specifics, Musgraves disclosed to W Magazine that "Slow Burn" and "Mother" were inspired by hallucinogens.

"I was sitting on the porch, having a good, easy, zen time," Musgraves explained in the video. "I wrote it down on my phone, then I wrote the songs the next day with a sober mind."

The video -- titled "Spilling the Tea-quila" -- featured Musgraves answering questions, or avoiding them by taking a drink of tequila -- and sometimes doing both.

Also in the video, Musgraves dished on Harry Styles (apparently, he smells "like a gentleman"), her favorite Britney Spears song ("Toxic") and her guilt pleasure ("I buy things I'm not supposed to on Amazon").

Musgraves also recounted her most embarrassing moment.

"I was walking down the hallway on this work trip and the hallway was real quiet," Musgraves began. "I had a couple big bags with me. Well, I shifted my bag up and we all heard, coming out of my bag, this (buzzing sound). We finally get to the end of this hall, they go to their rooms and I go to mine and I tear apart my bag looking for this 'vibrator.' It was my nose hair trimmer."

As for the things she can't live without? Weed and sex.

"Weed makes me a nicer person," she elaborated.

Finally, Musgraves revealed that her dream collaboration would be with the late Selena. As Musgraves called it, it would be "a Texas collab of the f---ing millennium."

"Let's bring her back," Musgraves concluded.