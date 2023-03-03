Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘out of touch’ if they expect refund for Frogmore Cottage renovations: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may demand that millions spent on renovations be returned to them now that they've been evicted from Frogmore Cottage, according to a new report.

The royal couple is being evicted from the royal residence as King Charles III is reportedly moving his brother, the disgraced royal Prince Andrew, into the home.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple has been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the British royal family amid preparations for King Charles III’s coronation.

One royal expert slammed Harry and Markle as being "out of touch with reality" if they decide to ask for a reimbursement.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S FROGMORE COTTAGE EVICTION: EVERYTHING TO KNOW

"Even Aesop knew back in 260 BC ‘Be careful what you wish for.' H&M [Harry and Meghan] declared wanting to live a more ‘normal’ life, well there are consequences," royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "The speculation that they expect to be reimbursed for either renovations or their ‘rent’ is the sentiment of someone who has no clue what the consequences of their actions are, because they are so incredibly out of touch with reality."

"Where in life aren’t there consequences for actions? Perhaps Harry can deduct what he’s ‘expecting back’ from what he was ‘given’ by his mother and his grandmother as well as his father and return all that?" she added.

Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, was meant to be the couple’s main residence before they gave up their royal duties and moved to Southern California. According to the Mirror, The Sunday Times royal editor, Roya Nikkhah, has said Harry and Markle may be expecting some of the money they put toward renovations back, now that they've been evicted. The newspaper also reported that Harry's father, the king, started the eviction process on Jan. 11, the day after the publication of Harry’s explosive memoir.

Markle and Harry were gifted Frogmore Cottage by Queen Elizabeth II after the two married in 2018. At the time they accepted, the Sussexes had been living in Nottingham Cottage, or "Nott Cott," which appeared in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."

The couple moved into Frogmore Cottage, which had previously been used for offices, shortly after the birth of their first child, Archie. Harry and Markle lived in the cottage for several months before they announced their plans to step back from their royal roles.

Royal records showed that $3.2 million were used to renovate the property, but in September 2020, a spokesperson for the couple announced that Harry, 38, had "fully covered" the renovation costs.

PRINCE HARRY APOLOGY 'DEMANDS' FROM KING CHARLES, PRINCE WILLIAM BEFORE CORONATION ARE 'DELUSIONAL': EXPERTS

One royal expert agreed that the couple should see a reimbursement for what they invested into the estate.

"It might take a bit of the sting away if Harry and Meghan were given back any of the money that they invested in Frogmore Cottage," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital.

"I don't disagree with the idea that they should receive reimbursement. In fact, if they truly wanted a vacation home in the UK… that money could help them secure another spot. Might be a win-win."

She also noted that Frogmore was a "grace-and-favor home," which had been gifted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding "with the expectation that they would be living a life of service and representing the monarchy."

"They seem to be doing the opposite of that, and the home had become a glorified Airbnb," Schofield added.

Chris Anderson, author of "The King," agrees that Harry and Markle should be compensated for their "investment" and helping to bring Frogmore Cottage "up to par."

"It was, by all accounts, scarcely livable before they made their renovations. Charles is unlikely to drag his heels on this – if for no other reason than to keep the Sussexes from crying foul," he told Fox News Digital.

Harry and Markle are allegedly "disappointed" by the move, but Schofield called the eviction a "logical resolution."

"This house swap seems like a logical resolution financially, but Harry and Meghan are said to be 'shocked' and 'disappointed' by the request," she said. "Maybe Harry can add a chapter titled 'Consequences' to the paperback edition of 'Spare.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence also noted that the couple's eviction is "in line" with King Charles' "financial approach" so far.

"Frogmore Cottage is Crown property. Harry and Meghan handpicked from the available property options and were granted a lease for its use as a wedding gift (in line with what is offered to other members of the family)," she said. "The King’s decision to evict them and downsize Andrew’s living arrangement is making use of property that is recently renovated, secure, and would otherwise sit empty. This is all in line with what we have already seen from his financial approach. Andrew is lucky to just have his home downsized, not taken away."

As for Prince Andrew moving into Frogmore, Schofield has heard he's not loving the idea.

"I'm still hearing that Andrew is fighting the move. I highly doubt he would make any dramatic changes to the estate. This is the type of thing that would likely make him look harder at a life in the states… which we have heard he is considering for weeks. As one of my Twitter followers said, it's like America has a 'kick me' sign on its back. We're getting all the royal rejects."

Anderson agrees that the Duke of York probably won't stay in the home long.

"Andrew really isn't in much of a position financially to embark on a gut renovation of his own. Frankly, he is reluctant to move in at all, and I'm sure he has no intention of staying long. I'm sure he's already scouting other, more grandiose properties," he said.

Felton Spence also compared the cost of Harry and Markle's 2018 wedding, which was funded by taxpayer money, to the potential cost of the renovations.

"It is true that Harry and Meghan paid back the cost of the renovation of the house. But considering that Andrew was paying £250 per week for Royal Lodge, the leases aren’t exactly market rate. Meghan and Harry's wedding cost the taxpayers over £30 million – if it is an even balance sheet they seek, perhaps the King can deduct the price of the Frogmore Cottage renovations and send an invoice for the cost of the wedding," she noted. "They lived there less than a year and were able to film hours of footage for Netflix there."

"Finding Freedom" author Omid Scobie reported that Frogmore Cottage is the safest place for Harry and Markle to stay with their two children while visiting the United Kingdom, but Felton Spence disagrees.

"Omid’s claim that Frogmore Cottage is the single place in the UK secure enough to keep Harry and Meghan safe is ABSURD," the royal expert said. "What about… Kensington Palace Or Windsor Castle Or Buckingham Palace Or Balmoral Or Sandringham Or Holyrood Palace?"

"None of those are secure? This is absurd," she continued. "When the President goes to the UK he doesn’t stay in Frogmore Cottage, I can assure you. And I am willing to bet his security needs are a bit more complex than Meghan Markle's."

Without a secure base in the U.K., it’s unclear whether the Sussexes will attend Charles’ coronation in May. Last year, lawyers for Harry told the court that he’s unwilling to bring his children to his homeland because it is not safe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and the Associated Press contributed to this report.