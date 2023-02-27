King Charles denied by Harry Styles, Adele, Elton John for coronation concert: Experts reveal why

Several British stars have turned down the offer to help ring in King Charles III’s coronation.

Multiple reports claimed that Harry Styles, Elton John, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls have all declined to perform at the coronation concert on May 7 on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The king and his wife Camilla, queen consort, are being crowned on May 6.

It was previously reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also said no to the historical gig. Reps for the artists didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Royal experts insisted to Fox News Digital that there’s still enough time to make a star-studded lineup happen for Charles’ big day.

"As far as lining up performers for the coronation concert, I wouldn't panic quite yet," said Christopher Andersen, author of "The King."

"Joss Stone is a friend of the younger royals and can usually be counted on," he shared. "There is also a long list of American pop stars chomping at the bit to perform."

Andersen pointed out that A-listers like Diana Ross, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli performed at the late queen's Platinum Jubilee last year and would likely get invited back.

"They'd be crazy not to ask Madonna, who has a massive 40th-anniversary tour this summer, and I'm sure wouldn't mind the opportunity to perform for the king," said Andersen. "So, plenty of options. People are reading way too much into what really amounts to scheduling conflicts. It's highly doubtful that anyone would turn down the invitation to perform at the coronation… It's a singular moment in history, and, frankly, just too massive a gig!"

Royal experts are adamant that the king hasn’t been snubbed. There are various reasons why some of the top stars have bowed out, they noted.

The "Rocket Man"- Elton John -is embarking on his farewell tour. However, some Princess Diana supporters have speculated that it would be odd for one of her closest friends to sing at her ex-husband and his former mistress’ big day. The entertainer, 75, famously performed at Diana’s funeral in 1997.

Like John, Styles is in the midst of his global tour. And while some were hoping for a Spice Girls reunion, Victoria Beckham admitted in 2022 that she’s not willing to commit – at least in person.

"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," the 48-year-old told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live." "But I think now with everything else I’ve got going on – with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children – I couldn’t commit to that."

The "Wannabe" singer did give her support for "Hologram Spice." ABBA’s hologram concert was orchestrated by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller.

Sheeran is on his North American tour and will be in Texas on coronation day. Multiple reports alleged Adele "turned down the invitation without explanation." The singer is not scheduled to perform publicly after March 25. The songstress recently told fans during a performance at her Las Vegas residency that she's struggling with chronic back pain and sciatica.

Like the 34-year-old, Williams isn’t scheduled to perform publicly from April until May 13. However, the "Angels" singer is also in the middle of a global tour.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that members of the British boy band Take That, as well as Kylie Minogue and Lionel Richie are poised to make an appearance. No official announcement has been made yet, but it’s promising, he said. He also pointed out that Rod Stewart performed at the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert and could make another appearance. Stevie Wonder, another name he threw into the ring, performed at the Diamond Jubilee.

"An unforgettable moment from the queen’s Golden Jubilee was the lead guitarist of Queen, Brian May, playing the national anthem from Buckingham Palace’s rooftop," said Fitzwilliams. "This was the dramatic opening of the concert, and it was a fantastic idea. During the Diamond Jubilee concert, the English pop band Madness transformed the facade of Buckingham Palace into their own terraced street and sang from its roof. Such moments make indelible memories. King Charles will want a coronation concert at Windsor which is memorable in a very special way, too."

"The coronation concert will also feature performers from the world of dance and the king’s love of the spoken word, especially of Shakespeare, will undoubtedly be reflected in the lineup," he continued. "Tom Cruise is famously in love with Britain and visited the queen at Windsor for tea where he was allowed to land his helicopter on her lawn. Perhaps he could appear and read one of Shakespeare’s sonnets!"

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence said Charles' coronation is expected to be a different, more slimmed-down affair, in comparison to his mother’s. Therefore, the entertainment will likely reflect that, too.

"The U.K. is a global leader in arts and culture, so there will be no shortage of options from the British Isles," she said. "It would be amazing for the king to widen the net and feature performers from across the Commonwealth. It would showcase the diversity in art, faith, background and geography that the king has made so essential to his work."

"King Charles has a ton of goodwill in the entertainment industry," she pointed out. "The Prince’s Trust supports performers and often engages celebrities in its work. Many musicians have a real affinity for the king, so I am confident this doesn’t reflect anything other than scheduling conflicts."

Still, Felton Spence admitted that the queen, who passed away in September at age 96, is a tough act to follow.

"The popularity of the queen was in the zeitgeist; it was part of the fabric of British culture," said Felton Spence. "She was a cultural icon, especially in her later years. The king does not have that same appeal. At least not yet."

The coronation concert promises to "bring together music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of this historic occasion." It will feature an orchestra playing "interpretations of musical favorites" fronted by entertainers and performers from the world of dance and the arts. There will also be a selection of spoken word sequences "delivered by stars of stage and screen."