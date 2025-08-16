Prince Andrew was a 'bully' who humiliated royal staff throughout his career: book

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Andrew's reputation continues to come into question as claims made in a new book paint him in a very unflattering light.

British author Andrew Lownie released an unauthorized biography called "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York." In the book, and in a candid conversation with Fox News Digital, he described "countless stories" of Prince Andrew "humiliating people" and being a "bully."

In one example that took place in July 2005, Lownie wrote that Andrew approached David Anderson, who was head of the household at Hillsborough Castle at the time, about damage from a storm.

Anderson told him that a tree that had been planted by Queen Elizabeth had been damaged – but he referred to her as "the Queen Mother," which was apparently something Andrew took issue with.

Lownie wrote, "Andrew turned to face his head of household, and ‘with eyes like George III’ said: ‘By who?… "Queen Mother" is for the public etc, "Queen Elizabeth" or full QETQM used "in-house". Do you mean by my grandmother?’"

He wrote that Anderson apologized, but Andrew began "mocking" him. He asked the man when he'd begun working for the royal family, and when Anderson told him that he'd been employed in service of the family since 1984, Andrew allegedly responded, "And you still don’t know the proper way to refer to my grandmother? You f---ing imbecile. Get out."

The Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II's mother, died in 2002 at age 101.

"There are countless stories of him humiliating people," Lownie told Fox News Digital.

He shared some examples from the Duke of York's younger days, accusing him of, "for example, pulling their dresses, trying to pull their zips on their dresses down at important events, teasing people by saying, ‘Smell the pate here,’ and pushing their faces into the pate when they lean forward."

He continued, "He was cruel to staff. He would humiliate them if they didn't use the right titles for Her Majesty The Queen Mother. He would summon maids from four floors down in order to just to open a curtain."

He told another story of a diplomat visiting, and when he stepped away for a moment, "Andrew then removed his place setting and chair, everything, because he knew his position of power, and they couldn't really respond."

Lownie claimed that Andrew "… used this position and took advantage."

In "Entitled," Lownie wrote that Andrew's alleged bullying was such an issue that the royal family "held a summit" in 2021 to discuss his behavior. There, they reportedly agreed that "there was no way back for him" to find his place in the monarchy.

"A former aide had been reduced to tears after being ‘bawled at’ in a phone call before dawn because Andrew was unhappy with a story in The Sun newspaper," Lownie wrote. "One member of staff was moved to other duties because Andrew ‘disliked a mole on the man’s face,' another ‘because the man was wearing a nylon tie.'"

A new report from The Sun appears to back up the claims of Andrew's rude behavior.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, Andrew was upset when he saw that workers were putting in speed bumps at the Windsor Great Park estate – including one that would force him to slow down when leaving his home.

As he was riding his horse, he allegedly barked at one of the workers, "What the f--- are you doing now?"

"Andrew likes to drive his car out of Royal Lodge quite fast and is obviously a bit peeved as one of the speed humps is right by the gate out of the park," the source claimed.

As Lownie writes in his book, these types of accusations have followed Andrew for much of his life.

One of his former classmates remembered the prince as "a very slimy so-and-so, arrogant, pleased with himself, a bully."

She said, "He thinks he’s funny, handsome and clever and he isn’t… Nobody cared for him though some sixth-form girls hung around him… He swaggered around, but all the cool boys of his age thought he was a wally and tosser."

Lownie told Fox News Digital, "Well, there are countless stories of him as a bully, right from as a very young child with other young children. But actually, last night I saw a friend of mine from university who'd been at school with him, and she was a few years younger. She was camping at the Duke of Edinburgh scheme at Balmoral, and he just wandered down. They were camping by the river, and just casually pulled the fly sheet off the tent, threw it in the river, and they had to carry this wet fly sheet as they marched for the next 10 days. They got rained on that night and got wet."

He added, "And that's an 18-year-old with a 14-year-old girl. And I thought that was a pretty mean thing to do."

When Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace about the claims made against Andrew, 65, a spokesperson explained that they don’t speak for the prince as he’s no longer a working royal.

"Prince Andrew is becoming the Titanic of the royal family, with him hitting the scandal iceberg, which could sink the whole royal ship," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner previously told Fox News Digital. "Unruly, rude, arrogant – and that’s, according to the book, some of his better qualities."

"This is a book that will secure the final nail in Prince Andrew's coffin," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.