Prince William draws hard line on uncle Prince Andrew’s royal future: experts

There’s absolutely no royal role for Prince Andrew under his nephew’s reign.

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Prince William has been quietly preparing for his future as king as he continues to support his father, who is getting treatment for cancer. And one thing they all agreed on is that the disgraced Duke of York won’t return from the shadows anytime soon.

"Anyone who poses a threat to the monarchy is banished," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard warned Fox News Digital.

"Prince William is a shrewd operator and stands firm in his decisions," Chard shared. "He is committed and determined to do his best for the future of the monarchy. And his mind is made up. His scandalous uncle is viewed as a black cloud. Future public royal duties are off the cards. If allowed, Andrew will likely bring further reputational damage to the monarchy at a time when the royal ship needs a careful steer.

"Prince Andrew will not have a formal role in Prince William’s future modernized, streamlined, monarchy," Chard added.

Chard’s statements came shortly after insiders close to the Prince of Wales told The Times U.K. that there won’t be a role for Andrew given his controversial ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the late American financier’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.

According to the outlet, all continue to convince William, 43, that his uncle is a "reputational risk" and a "threat" to the institution. The outlet also pointed out that while most of the royal family, including Andrew, gathered for church on Easter Sunday at Windsor, William "swerved it" and instead, worshiped with his in-laws in Norfolk.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for a comment about the report. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital they don’t speak for Andrew, 65, as he’s no longer a working royal. The duke stepped back in 2019 after his disastrous interview on "Newsnight," where he attempted to explain his friendship with Epstein.

"The idea that Prince William – or frankly anyone in the line of succession – would welcome Prince Andrew back as a working royal is not only unrealistic, it’s absurd," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital.

"Prince Andrew’s name remains inextricably linked to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and although Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing, public perception has never recovered," she pointed out. "Now, with the tragic suicide of his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, the controversy is once again back in the headlines."

"Prince William positions himself as a modern, duty-driven future king," said Schofield. "There’s simply no room for scandal-plagued figures – regardless of familial ties. In the court of public opinion, guilt by association is powerful. William knows that, and any suggestion of Andrew’s return would be met with public outrage."

Royal experts have previously been adamant with Fox News Digital that William will reportedly ban Andrew from royal life.

Following Andrew’s nuclear interview, his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his royal duties and charity roles. More recently, his brother, King Charles III, tried to persuade Andrew to cut his expenses by leaving his home, Royal Lodge, a sprawling royal estate, and instead, moving to a smaller cottage inside the security perimeter of Windsor Castle.

However, Andrew remains ensconced in the 30-room Royal Lodge.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that the king, 76, is "both relieved and delighted" that William is already taking on a no-nonsense stance.

"His uncle Andrew’s reckless conduct has put the family in jeopardy," said Fordwich. "He won’t and can’t risk public association with such a disastrous member of the family who merely serves as a distraction from public duty."

"[King Charles is pleased] William has taken such a dutiful, dedicated approach to the monarchy," Fordwich claimed. "He’s not the playboy of many past Princes of Wales, ancestors of his who didn’t either take the role seriously and/or were defined by debauchery. Prince William is unwavering in his determination to keep Andrew permanently sidelined from royal life, including being excluded from the recent major ceremonies Garter Day and Trooping the Colour."

"Prince William sees this risk as a liability to the monarchy’s reputation and stability as permanent," Fordwich continued. "His resolve is absolute. King Charles, while maintaining a private, familial relationship, is in the same camp but does have a special agreement that allows his wayward brother to attend private family luncheons… but no more public processions or official duties. This approach is wise as it keeps familial peace while upholding a proper public image."

Royal experts claim Andrew has been attempting to keep his head down at Royal Lodge. Expert Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out that he previously signed a 75-year lease to stay at the palatial property.

But Andrew’s future is clear to all behind palace doors.

"There is no possibility of Andrew taking a more active role in the royal family under King Charles or William," Fitzwilliams now told Fox News Digital. "He will appear only at church services. His reputation is toxic, and more information may come to light about his friendships and business links, which will cause even more embarrassment to the royal family."

Fitzwilliams noted that as long as Andrew can "satisfy the demands of the lease," he can stay at Royal Lodge – for now.

"He shows no sign of wanting to do charitable work or do any work on the royal estates," said Fitzwilliams. "He remains a symbol of entitled idiocy."

Back in December, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, told Fox News Digital she agreed with a scoop from Charlotte Griffiths, the Mail on Sunday’s editor-at-large, who claimed that Charles had been secretly paying Prince Andrew’s rent. Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment at the time.

"There’s absolutely no doubt that Charles is the one who is providing the money for Andrew because the [late] queen wouldn’t have left Andrew bereft," said Seward.

"She would’ve made a provision for him, and maybe that provision came through his elder brother as monarch," she shared. "When the king dies or the queen dies, the money goes to the next monarch. Everything goes to the next monarch. So, she either would have made provisions for Andrew before she died, or she would’ve made provisions through Charles."

"I believe that Charles is helping him," Seward continued. "I don’t see who else would. I’m sure [Andrew’s ex-wife] Fergie would help him. I know Fergie does very well with her books, but I [can’t] imagine she would make enough to run Royal Lodge on her own."

"I certainly think that the only person who could really be doing this is either monies from the queen or monies from the king," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.