Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s rudeness to Kate Middleton caused ongoing feud with Prince William: book

Royal expert calls fallen prince 'Titanic of royal family' following author Andrew Lownie's nuclear claims

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Queen Elizabeth ‘remained incredibly close’ to Prince Andrew ‘right up until her death,’ royal author claims Video

Queen Elizabeth ‘remained incredibly close’ to Prince Andrew ‘right up until her death,’ royal author claims

Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair's royal correspondent and author of The New Royals, spoke to Fox News Digital about the late monarch's close relationship with the Duke of York during the months leading up to her death.

A new explosive book on Prince Andrew is so radioactive that several royal experts already believe it will "secure the final nail in his coffin."

The disgraced Duke of York is the subject of an unauthorized biography by British author Andrew Lownie that hits bookshelves on Aug. 14, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York." Royal experts told Fox News Digital that it’s a 400-page-long reputational death blow based on hundreds of sources.

One of the claims the book makes is that at one point, Andrew was "rude" to Kate Middleton, known as the jewel of the royal family. This has resulted in tensions between the duke and his nephew, Prince William, which have lasted for years. 

PRINCE ANDREW SCORES VICTORY OVER KING CHARLES IN ROYAL LODGE BATTLE: REPORT

A split side-by-side image of Prince Andrew looking bewildered as Prince William and Kate Middleton look on sternly

A source told author Andrew Lownie that Prince Andrew (left) and his nephew, Prince William (center), have a rocky relationship. "There have been tensions between the two men for years, partly occasioned by Andrew being rude about Kate, and William has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge," Lownie wrote. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A source also claimed to Lownie that William, who is heir to the British throne, "has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge."

"Envy has always been a strong emotion within the royal family," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital. "These alleged barbed comments ultimately upset William. It’s one of many ‘Baby Grumpling’ outbursts Andrew was famed for when flying into a rage when anyone questioned his authority."

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is known as the jewel of the British royal family. She is seen here with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, during Trooping the Colour on June 14, 2025.  (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

"Certainly the Royal Lodge, Andrew’s home in Windsor, is a constant source of embarrassment for the rest of the family," Turner shared. 

While Andrew has a 75-year lease, William could look for other ways to remove the duke from the too-large palatial property once he becomes king, he argued.

A close-up of a concerned Prince Andrew wearing a green button down shirt driving a car.

Prince Andrew is seen here driving to Windsor Castle on August 10, 2025, just days before Andrew Lownie's book, "Entitled," is published. (The Sun/News Licensing/MEGA)

Lownie’s book paints the late Queen’s favorite son as a globe-trotting, womanizing eccentric — known for strange indulgences like "air showers" and a menagerie of stuffed animals, outbursts that left staff in tears, and a history of eyebrow-raising business dealings.

Kate Middleton looks serious wearing a royal blue blazer over a white top

It's unknown what Prince Andrew remarked about the Princess of Wales (pictured here), but it was allegedly enough to anger his nephew, the heir to the throne. (Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and a spokesperson for the duke’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, for a comment. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital they don’t speak for the prince as he’s no longer a working royal.

Prince William and Prince Andrew looking serious in royal robes marching outdoors.

Author Andrew Lownie claimed that Prince William had been working for years to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge. (Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Prince Andrew is becoming the Titanic of the royal family, with him hitting the scandal iceberg, which could sink the whole royal ship," said Turner. "Unruly, rude, arrogant — and that’s, according to the book, some of his better qualities."

Prince Andrew wearing a dark suit and red tie holding a burgundy book.

Andrew Lownie's book explores Prince Andrew's alleged temper tantrums, voracious sexual appetite and more. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I am not easily shocked, as a journalist for 59 years," said Turner. "But this book examines the detailed sex life of ‘Randy Andy,’ which sounds more like a lifetime marathon than a sprint, allegedly starting at age 11. This, in any legal form across the world, is child abuse, which begs the question, how did this happen?"

Book cover for Entitled.

"Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" hits bookshelves on Aug. 14. (Westminster Press)

"This is a book that will secure the final nail in Prince Andrew's coffin," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

While many of the accounts shared with Lownie are eyebrow-raising, the U.K. Times reported that the most disturbing stories from his "character assassination" are those involving late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.  

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The BBC reported that Lownie’s book "offers meticulous detail" of the connection between the two men, which allegedly goes back to the early ‘90s, much earlier than what was previously claimed.

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot

Andrew Lownie's book examines Prince Andrew's connection to the late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.  (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

"The prince was a useful idiot who gave [Epstein] respectability and access to political leaders and business opportunities," Lownie wrote. 

He also quoted a friend of Andrew’s who said of Epstein that it "was like putting a rattlesnake in an aquarium with a mouse."

"The public image of Andrew has been frightful ever since his infamous car crash interview on ‘Newsnight’ in 2019," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "… Andrew Lownie gives us a portrait of a bizarrely dysfunctional individual. He claims that… Andrew has leveraged his status for personal gain, and he also sees him as a threat to national security."

Prince Andrew in a dark blue suit and black top hat point up as Sarah Ferguson, wearing a yellow dress and green fascinator, looks on.

Prince Andrew isn't the only one being examined in Andrew Lownie's book. The royal's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also heavily discussed by sources. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Chard pointed out that some of Lownie’s promised revelations may not surprise some readers. However, the book won’t do the royal, who has been attempting to keep a low profile since his exit in 2019, any favors. But it does prove that "the Andrew problem" refuses to go away, she said.

A close-up of Prince Andrew wearing a black blazer.

Prince Andrew stepped back as a senior royal in 2019 following his damning interview with "Newsnight," which focused on his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. (Mark Richards - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

"[A lot] of the book’s content is rehashing information that is already in the public domain," she argued. "However, there is certainly a peppering of extra salacious material, along with alleged intimate secrets. [But] we are all aware of Prince Andrew’s bombastic character and that he makes very poor judgments.

"His resignation from public roles and removal of his honorary military affiliations and charitable patronages are also well documented. He is in a never-ending fall from grace and the circle of chatter around his buffoon-like behavior and alleged wrongdoing is set to continue."

Sarah Ferguson smiles next to ex-husband Prince Andrew

The Duke and Duchess of York were married from 1986 to 1996. According to reports, they still live together in Royal Lodge. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"There are a few things surrounding Prince Andrew’s personal life that jump out at me," Chard shared. "Prince Andrew may have been afforded many privileges. However, I can’t help but feel unsettled by his vulnerable, lonely, isolated feelings growing up. His air of detachment and acts of sabotage undermine others and himself… And people will push to uncover the mystery behind Prince Andrew’s finances."

Queen Elizabeth wearing a yellow dress and matching hat sitting next to Prince Andrew in a dark suit and top hat on a royal carriage.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York on Day 5 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019, in Ascot, England. England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

In January 2022, the queen, who died in September of that year, stripped her second son of his military titles and patronages. At the time, the father of two attempted to have a sexual abuse lawsuit made by Virginia Giuffre dismissed. Andrew settled with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, agreeing to make a "substantial donation" to her survivors’ organization.

Giuffre said Epstein trafficked her and that she had sex with Andrew three times: in London during her 2001 trip, at Epstein’s New York mansion when she was 17, and in the Virgin Islands when she was 18. The prince, who vehemently denied the allegations, acknowledged in a statement filed in court that Epstein was a sex trafficker and Giuffre "an established victim of abuse."

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre departs federal court

David Boies, representing several of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, center, arrives with Annie Farmer and Virginia Giuffre, in federal court on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York City. (Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Giuffre took her life in April of this year at her farm in Western Australia, her publicist confirmed. She was 41.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein.  (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that despite book sales, it has already cast a dark cloud over the House of Windsor that can't be ignored. Fitzwilliams pointed out that current U.K. polls strongly support stripping Andrew of his remaining royal titles.

"Andrew is a disgrace," said Fitzwilliams. "He has lost his patronages and cannot use his HRH title. However, he is still a Counsellor of State, a Knight of the Garter, and holds the title Duke of York. The former are [a] the gift of the monarch. There are reports that his nephew will remove them when he succeeds to the throne."

Prince William in mid conversation wearing a black blazer and a striped tie.

Several royal experts previously claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince William will address "The Andrew Problem" once he becomes king. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

"The removal of his dukedom would need an Act of Parliament, and this would involve public debate, which the royal family would certainly not relish," he added.

Prince Andrew in uniform

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, on board HMS Invincible during the Falklands War, in which he served as a helicopter pilot.  (© Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that while the senior royals have long followed the late queen’s mantra — never complain, never explain — she wondered if Lownie’s book would prompt them to publicly respond.

"The royal family is to act in the interest of the British public," said Fordwich. "Unfortunately, the Prince Andrew issue has been and always shall be a blemish on an otherwise outstanding track record of service and dedication to duty."

Prince Andrew looking serious in a suit.

While Prince Andrew cannot use his HRH title in any capacity, he is still the Duke of York. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

"This issue is never going away," Fordwich warned. "His conduct has been beyond ghastly for so many years. Sadly, this subject was a weakness of the late queen. Even when staff tried to raise this issue, the conversation would inevitably turn to dogs and horses."

WATCH: QUEEN ELIZABETH ‘REMAINED INCREDIBLY CLOSE’ TO PRINCE ANDREW ‘RIGHT UP UNTIL HER DEATH,’ ROYAL AUTHOR CLAIMS

Queen Elizabeth ‘remained incredibly close’ to Prince Andrew ‘right up until her death,’ royal author claims Video

"The royal family was aware that the book was landing at a quiet news time," Chard claimed. "They were also aware that it was going to be an ugly, damning read… The royal family will ride the wake of the allegations and keep mum."

According to the Times, Andrew is now "lonelier than ever." He primarily spends his time at Royal Lodge, the estate he shares with his ex-wife, reading camera manuals and watching favorite films like "The Terminator." His "saving grace" is the love and support he receives from his ex-wife, their two daughters and grandchildren. And many of those who once spoke highly of the prince have "abandoned him."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wear black to funeral

Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergon share two daughters: Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie (right). (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Ferguson has seemingly put out a message using her personal style. As Lownie’s book made headlines in late July, the Duchess of York carried out a public appearance in London wearing loafers bearing the phrases "Never Complain" and "Never Explain."

A split side-by-side photo of Sarah Ferguson wearing a green and pink dress smiling and her wearing blue loafers.

On July 30th, Sarah Ferguson wore a pair of navy velvet loafers, handmade by Del Toro X Rotten Roach, that bore a cryptic message embroidered across the toe that read: "Never Complain" and "Never Explain." (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; TOPSTAR / BACKGRID)

"Andrew does not appear to be doing much aside from playing golf and watching videos," Fitzwilliams claimed. "It is a far cry from the period when he was seen as a hero after the Falklands War in the 1980s. The Palace must be thankful in that it no longer acts for him, as this biography is extremely damning, both for him and his ex-wife."

"Where does that leave him now? Broken… in solitude and despair at Royal Lodge, watching airplanes land on a big screen," Turner claimed. "The substantial mansion, by all accounts, is falling around him. Morally, he is being propped up by Sarah Ferguson and his daughters."

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is seen at Balmoral Castle after Queen Elizabeth's death

According to royal experts, Prince Andrew spends his time horseback riding, tending to his gardens and watching television. (OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images)

But if Prince Andrew was ever hoping to say "I'll be back," he could forget it, said Chard. A royal comeback won't ever be in the cards. 

PRINCE WILLIAM PLANS TO BANISH UNCLE ANDREW FROM ROYAL LIFE WHEN HE BECOMES KING: EXPERT

Prince Andrew wearing a military uniform and hat looking downcast behind a grey building.

Prince Andrew, seen here in 2019 before his royal exit, now spends his days at Royal Lodge. (JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

"The damage has been done," she said. "Prince Andrew no longer has the royal role that he so desperately craves. He lost his royal standing, which gave him his platform and status. He will not get this status back."

"Perhaps he [could]… write his own authorized biography," said Turner. "He has nothing to lose."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

