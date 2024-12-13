'Pretty Woman' star Richard Gere initially turned down famous role saying it was 'not for me'

Richard Gere almost did not take the role in the iconic film "Pretty Woman."

Gere, 75, who played opposite Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy, shared why he did not connect with the script at first.

Initially, Gere admitted he "didn’t understand" his role as the suave and rich businessman Edward Lewis.

"There was no character," Gere explained on "The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter" podcast. "I read this thing, and I said, ‘It's not for me.’"

Gere looked at his "Pretty Woman" character at the time as "just a suit."

"The Agency" actor added that he was "uncomfortable" meeting with director Garry Marshall since he made up his mind and did not want to be a part of the movie.

However, he switched gears after their meeting.

"We start talking about the script and I said, ‘Look, I just don't see a character,’" he began to explain.

After Gere initially turned down the part, Marshall convinced him, saying, "Let’s you and me find it," Gere recalled.

Roberts, who played the famous role of prostitute Vivian Ward, was already cast in "Pretty Woman." Marshall set up a meeting between the two for Gere to give his impression of Roberts.

"I said, ‘She's adorable. She's great.’ And while I'm talking to him, she takes a Post-It off of my desk, and she writes on it something. Then she moves it across the table to me, and it says, ‘Please say yes.’ So how could you say no to that?" Gere said.

"We ended up… really trying to find a character there that made sense within the structure and… the essence of what that piece was," he said.

"To make it heartfelt, to make it charming, make it fun, make it sexy… we all loved each other. Great trust, we had a wonderful time, and we had no idea that it was going to be what it was."

The 1990 classic has gone on to be adored by fans since its release. Roberts earned her second Academy Award nomination for her role as Vivian. Gere and Roberts also reunited on-screen for the 1999 film "Runaway Bride."

Gere shared that starring in "Pretty Woman" was one of his projects that he's cherished for years.

"I'm so proud of that movie and proud of the work process that we did to create that movie," Gere said. "And I'm not only proud, I'm thankful for that movie because it allowed me to do a lot of other things too."