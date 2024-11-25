Richard Gere is looking forward to ‘living in another culture’ with move to Spain

Richard Gere and his family are moving abroad to gain some new experiences.

"It's time for my wife to be around her family and friends and culture," Gere told Fox News Digital. "And [it’s] good for our kids. I think it's great to be living, not just visiting, but living in another culture."

Gere’s wife of five years is Alejandra Silva, an activist born and raised in Spain who met the actor years before they began a relationship.

Silva told Hola! in 2015, "Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other. I'm not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there's such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear."

The couple share two children, Alexander and James, as well as a son, Homer, from Gere’s second marriage.

Gere and his family have mostly been based in New York City, where the "Pretty Woman" star has lived for roughly the past 50 years.

"I'll miss my family and my friends mostly," the 75-year-old said. "But I lived in New York or the New York area since I was probably 21. And so that's a few years now. And New York, it's in your blood. It's very hard to remove that, it affects your DNA. But I love Spain, too. I love Madrid."

Gere is also going international in his new series, "The Agency," which premieres Nov. 29 on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Adapted from a French drama, "Le Bureau des Legendes," the espionage thriller stars Michael Fassbender as a covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. But when the love of his life reappears, their romance reignites and his career, identity and mission are all put on the line, along with his heart. Gere as the London Station chief of the CIA, Bosko, Fassbender’s boss and semi-father figure.

"I wasn't looking for this. They apparently were looking for me," Gere said.

"It turns out I didn't know this, but I found out recently they actually were thinking of me when … they wrote this thing and were trying to put it together."

The original series was also a "date show" for Gere and his wife, "So when this came by, I thought, well, let's have a look at that script."

Working on the show, which films on location in London, has been made all the easier by Gere and his family spending time in Madrid before making their move permanent.

"It's really easy, and I love London. [I‘ve] got a lot of friends there and my early career was there. I was doing musicals and plays in the West End and with the Young Vic Theater. And so I've got a lot of history of all over the U.K. So I'm happy to be there, too."

Gere’s enthusiasm for "The Agency" did land him in slight controversy recently.

While appearing on "Today" last week with host Savannah Guthrie, the "An Officer and a Gentleman" star flashed his middle finger after the end of a preview clip of the show aired.

Guthrie scolded Gere and asked, "What did you just [do]?" as she attempted to cover his middle finger with her stack of papers.

"Oh sorry… but that’s what I did in the piece," Gere said, referring to the clip that had just ended, adding, "I didn’t realize I was on camera."

But Gere meant no harm by the accidental gesture and told Fox News Digital it was "extremely innocent."

"It was just kind of silly because they were showing a clip that the button of the clip was that [gesture]," he explained. "And they blacked [it] out. So, I said the clip doesn't make any sense. And I didn't even know what I was doing."