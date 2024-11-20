Richard Gere flashes ‘obscene gesture’ during live 'Today' interview

Richard Gere is causing a scene.

During an appearance on the "Today" show, the Hollywood actor flashed his middle finger in the air at host Savannah Guthrie, which caught her by surprise.

Guthrie scolded Gere and asked, "What did you just [do]?" as she attempted to cover his middle finger with her stack of papers.

RICHARD GERE SAYS 'INTEGRAL' 'PRETTY WOMAN' SCENE WITH JULIA ROBERTS WAS IMPROVISED

"Oh sorry… but that’s what I did in the piece," Gere referred to his television scene in his upcoming show, "The Agency."

"You just did an obscene gesture on this family morning show," Guthrie responded.

Gere continued to playfully move around his hand and appeared to tease the morning show host, as she attempted to cover his every movement.

CHER CONFESSES SONY BONO MARRIAGE DROVE THEM TO THOUGHTS OF MURDER AND SUICIDE IN DARKEST MOMENTS

"I didn’t realize I was on camera," Gere added. "I'm bleeping you," she chimed in.



Guthrie went on to explain that music icon Cher dropped an F-bomb on their live show yesterday and now the show had to handle Gere’s "obscene gesture."

"I don’t know what’s happening," she remarked, as she explained they had to cut out the scene where Gere gave the middle finger in their clip from the show. "But then you did it live."

"That’s what the clip was… and it didn’t make sense without it," Gere laughed and said in his defense.

JULIA ROBERTS HUNG OUT WITH REAL PROSTITUTES TO PREPARE FOR 'PRETTY WOMAN' ROLE

Later in the interview, the "Pretty Woman" actor insisted, "My hand did that… I have no control."

Gere’s actions come one day after Cher cursed on the morning show.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While Cher explained a story in her book, "Cher: The Memoir: Part One," she shared advice Lucille Ball once gave her about divorcing Sonny Bono, but warned host Hoda Kotb she "can’t say" the word on live television.

Kotb told Cher, "We’ll bleep it," the "Turn Back Time" singer shared, "So, she said, ‘F--- it, you’re the one with the talent.’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

As the host was caught off guard, she replied, "OK, we didn’t have the seven second [delay], but we will for the next feed." Cher then playfully said, "Well, you said I could!"